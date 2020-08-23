State pension shock: 75 percent of 1950s weren’t told about age change, campaigner claims

STATE PENSION age changes have forced women in their 60s back to work but campaigners have hit out at the Government for failing to give notice.

The state pension age for women which rose to 65 to bring it into line with men, went up to 66 this year and will go to 67 by 2028. But campaign group Back to 60’s UN representative, Davina Lloyd has explained how the Government failed to tell all four million affected by the increase. She said the Government sent out only a million letters to four million women.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Ms Lloyd said: “They never told the women. Nearly four million women have been affected here. “When we went to court, the government argued it had told us. “Government representatives said, ‘of course we told the women, we sent over a million letters to the four million women’ and that is telling them all? “Three quarters of them never knew.

“A lot of women in this group got to 60 and thought they can retire only to be told another six years to go. “Legally, it’s between 10 and 15 years notice you’re meant to be given of these changes.” The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), however, disputes the claims made by the Backto60 group, saying 50s women did receive ample warning of the planned changes to the system. A DWP spokesperson said: “The Government decided more than 20 years ago that it was going to make the state pension age the same for men and women as a long-overdue move towards gender equality, and this has been clearly communicated.

“People are living longer, so we need to raise the age at which all of us can draw a state pension so it is sustainable now and for future generations.” Ms Lloyd added 1950s women should not have been chosen to be affected by the age increase due to prior discrimination. She said: “When Government puts in new legislation as it did in 1995, it is legally bound to do two things.