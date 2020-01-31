State pension: Thousands suspend payment while some pensioners boost weekly income by £45

STATE PENSION is a payment which may be claimed once a person reaches state pension age – although it can be deferred. Tens of thousands of people chose to stop receiving their state pension in 2018/19.

More than 14,000 people opted to stop receiving their state pension in the 2018/19 tax year, a Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted by Canada Life has revealed. The research has been published in a bid to highlight a “little known area” of flexibility within the system.

It is also highlighting that people in receipt of a state pension can only opt to suspend and restart getting the payment on one occasion, after it is in payment. The rules differ depending upon whether people reached state pension age before or after April 6, 2016. For instance, those reaching state pension age before April 2016 can get an enhanced state pension when they restart – with the weekly payment being enhanced by 10.4 percent for each year it is suspended. Alternatively, a lump sum can be taken, with this being equivalent to the sum of the payments suspended plus interest at least two percent above the Bank of England base rate.

Meanwhile, those who reach state pension age from April 6, 2016 get an enhancement of 5.8 percent for each year it is suspended. For this group of people, there is no option to take a lump sum. The FOI shows 1,500 people elected to restart their state pension in 2018/19, receiving on average £44.50 per week as an extra payment. The DWP said that caseload figures have been rounded to the nearest 100.

Meanwhile, those who reach state pension age from April 6, 2016 get an enhancement of 5.8 percent for each year it is suspended. For this group of people, there is no option to take a lump sum. The FOI shows 1,500 people elected to restart their state pension in 2018/19, receiving on average £44.50 per week as an extra payment. The DWP said that caseload figures have been rounded to the nearest 100.

It added that the average increment estimate is based on a five percent sample of state pension claims. The DWP also explained that the estimate should be treated with caution due to the small sample of cases that have been identified as re-starting their state pension claim and appear in the five percent sample of claims. Andrew Tully, technical director, Canada Life said: “State pensions form the bedrock of most people’s financial plans in retirement. “Financial planning experts often talk about the merits of deferring it if the income isn’t required at your state pension age, but the ability to be able to stop/start once you are in receipt of it is not a well-known area of the system.

“DWP data shows over 14,000 people elected to stop receiving their State Pension in the 2018/19 tax year. “This could be for a number of reasons, most likely is the simple fact they didn’t need the income and were looking to manage their tax liability, either because they returned to work or continued in paid work, or possibly because they received an inheritance. “This sort of flexibility is common in the private pension sector, where people are able to turn income on and off from pensions using the right products, but is not a well understood part of the state pension system. “A regulated financial adviser will be best placed to not only help explain the myriad of choices available when you are considering accessing your pension savings for the first time, but will also keep you on the right track as you progress on your retirement journey.”