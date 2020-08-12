State Pension UK: This is how Britons can see what they will receive – check now

STATE PENSION provides a sum to those of eligible age who are thinking about, or have actioned, leaving the workforce. As such, many will wish to check how much they could receive.

State Pension is paid to individuals who have reached the official State Pension age, which is laid out by the government. Pensioners can expect to receive their sum once every four weeks, paid into a bank account of their choice. At present, the State Pension system is split into two streams, with different people entitled to varying amounts.

The first stream of State Pension is known as the basic State Pension. It is available to men born before April 6, 1951 and women born before April 6, 1953. As a maximum, pensioners on this stream can expect to receive £134.25 per week. Those born slightly later will receive the new State Pension sum from the government.

This is available to men born on or after April 6, 1951 and women born on or after April 6, 1953. The full new State Pension is £175.20 per week, but of course, the amount a person receives can vary depending on their National Insurance record. National Insurance credits are built up mostly over a person’s working life, although they can be received for time out taking care of a family, or someone who is unwell. However, ahead of retirement, many people will want to check the amount to which they could be entitled.

State Pension is often viewed as a valuable stream of income, and therefore keeping a finger on the pulse of entitlement is key. Fortunately, there is one simple way Britons can check their State Pension amount, and it can be done online. The government has provided future pensioners with a State Pension calculator which could shed more light on how much a person is currently set to receive. To access the State Pension calculator, a person will need a Government Gateway user ID and password, which can be accessed online by providing details such as a National Insurance number or a valid UK passport.

It cannot be used if a person is already getting their State Pension, or if they have deferred claiming it. Once accessing the calculator, Britons can find out a number of interesting details about their State Pension sum. The calculator will tell people how much State Pension they could possibly get, known as a State Pension forecast, as well as when they are set to receive it. The calculator also provides insight on how Britons may be able to increase their State Pension sum if they can.