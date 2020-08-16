State Pension UK: This trick may help Britons increase their monthly pension sum 

STATE PENSION is a payment which is made available to Britons who have reached an eligible age and have made National Insurance contributions. However, it is worth noting one way people may be able to increase their monthly pension sum.

State Pension is currently accessible by eligible retired people and is administered by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). Many decide to claim the State Pension to which they are entitled upon leaving the workforce for retirement. In this sense then, the payment can prove particularly useful, with many people utilising it to actualise their retirement goals.

At present, the State Pension system is split into two streams dependent on when a person was born. The basic or ‘old’ State Pension is available to men born before April 6, 1951, and women born before April 6, 1953. The most an individual on this system can receive is £134.25 per week. The new State Pension, however, is accessible by men born on or after April 6, 1951, and women born on or after April 6, 1953.

These pensioners can receive up to £175.20 per week from the government. It is worth noting, however, that how much is paid changes from person to person dependent on National Insurance contributions. A significant number of pensioners will be looking for ways to increase their monthly entitlement, and there is one simple trick which may allow them to do so. Deferring the State Pension, even for a short period of time, could see the amount increase.

The Government has provided Britons with further guidance on how they can boost their pension sum in this way. The gov.uk website reads: “Your State Pension will increase every week you defer, as long as you defer for at least nine weeks.” Every nine weeks, pensioners can, therefore, expect their State Pension sum to rise by the equivalent of one percent. This means if someone chooses to defer their State Pension for even a year, they could increase their sum by almost six percent.

When the pension is eventually claimed, pensioners will receive the extra amount along with their standard sum. Under the older State Pension scheme, it is worth noting the sum can also be deferred. However, there are different rules to bear in mind here regarding deferral. These pensioners can take their extra State Pension as either a higher weekly payment or a one-off lump sum.