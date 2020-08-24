State should pay EVERYONE a basic income via tax hikes, says STEVE BUCKLEDEE

DURING lockdown the men and occasionally women who drove the white vans to deliver the goods we ordered online were working harder than ever before. So were the people toiling away in the Amazon warehouses.
At least they were still working. But 10 years from now both drivers and warehouse workers will have been replaced by technology, the former by driverless vehicles, the latter by automation. We have already seen huge cuts in the numbers of bank clerks, travel agents, and agricultural labourers. Cashiers are being replaced by self-checkouts and the printing industry is shedding staff in an increasingly paperless world, and on and on. With rapid developments in artificial intelligence professionals like radiologists and accountants cannot be sure that they will still be needed in 10 to 15 years’ time. Even the police might find much of what they do can be handled better by drones.
In short, we will never again have anything resembling full employment, so we need a radical reassessment of how we view people who don’t have a job.
First of all, we cannot continue to stigmatise them as a bunch of workshy scroungers if there is no work for them to do.
Secondly, our schools, which have traditionally seen their role as training youngsters for the world of work, will also have to train kids to make constructive use of leisure time, which means not just watching Netflix.
Thirdly, we have to get used to the idea that everyone should have a guaranteed basic income whether they work or not.
“Why should the State pay people to sit on their backsides?” I hear you protest. Because the alternative is to drive them into either destitution or crime.
People who have worked hard all their lives might object to the idea of the younger generation getting a free ride, but in many ways the young have had a raw deal compared with the benefits bestowed upon the babyboomers.
“We simply can’t afford it” is the other knee-jerk reaction. But we can, and here’s why.
Firstly, Universal Basic Income (UBI) would replace the complicated system of means-tested benefits we have at present.
An equal payment to all citizens irrespective of their employment status would be much simpler to administer, which would mean still more job losses at the Department of Work and Pensions.
The crime of benefit fraud would cease to exist.
Secondly, it really would be universal.
It may seem ridiculous to give Sir Paul McCartney a guaranteed income but the fact that UBI would go to everyone – including the well off and the stinking rich – would render the necessary tax hikes more palatable.
We are not talking about punitive tax rates that would see the likes of Sir Paul possibly shuffling off to the Cayman Islands, but Personal Allowance might have to go and it would be reasonable to tweak National Insurance contributions.
Let us not forget, however, that technological advances will also save the State a lot of money.
Road accidents cost the NHS, the police and the fire brigade a colossal amount each year, most of which will be saved when we switch to driverless vehicles that do not exceed speed limits, get drunk, race through amber lights, suffer from after-lunch drowsiness or try to send text messages.
But modest tax rises would be needed, so salary earners might ask what’s in it for them.
At the very least they would get some peace of mind in a period of great uncertainty.
School-leavers who started work in a bank in 1990 thought they had a job for life.
None of them could have imagined that long before they reached retirement age 3,300 bank branches would be closed.
Similarly, certain people who feel indispensable today are going to get an unpleasant surprise when technological innovations still in the planning stage have their impact on the labour market tomorrow.
Frankly, we don’t know how long our skills will still be required, so it would be comforting to know that, come what may, an income sufficient to get by on would always be there.
An even better reason for coughing up a bit more in tax to fund UBI would be the realisation that we were contributing to a kinder society, one that is more in keeping with the essential nature of that most social of animals, homo sapiens.
Since the 1980s we have been told that we are competitive beasts perfectly adapted to the cut and thrust of the market economy when in reality our species is rather good at solidarity and cooperation.
During the lockdown, we saw so many examples of people who were extraordinarily generous with their time and money, and sometimes put their lives at risk to help victims of the crisis.
And rather than see millions go hungry or lose their homes, the Government temporarily abandoned its ideological default position and allowed Rishi Sunak to do a passable imitation of John McDonnell.
Had UBI existed in March, a superior alternative to the furlough and self-employed schemes would already have been in place.