‘Stay out of it!’ Ireland’s Brexit unity crumbles as EU trade chief attacked

BREXIT unity is under threat in Ireland, after the leader of Ireland’s opposition party waged an attack on the country’s EU trade chief, accusing him of a “coded, partisan intervention”.

Fianna Fáil leader Michael Martin said Ireland’s EU Commissioner Phil Hogan unfairly intervened in the general election with comments made on trade talks, on behalf of rival party Fine Gael. Mr Martin warned Mr Hogan, an ex-Fine Gael cabinet minister, to “stay out of domestic Irish politics” for the next week. He was responding to comments made by the EU Trade Commissioner to RTÉ, Ireland’s television and radio broadcaster.

Mr Hogan, who will lead the EU’s trade negotiations with UK, said he was “very concerned” by “complacency” in Ireland about Brexit talks. He also urged people in Ireland to “come out of their slumber” on Brexit. Mr Martin accused the Fine Gael party of trying to “politicise” Brexit. He said: “To say that Ireland can’t have a new government because only the current office holders have the skills and knowledge to handle Brexit.”

The comments follow Simon Coveney, the deputy Prime Minister of Ireland, warning Brexit was “coming at us like a freight train”. Mr Martin said: “I would make the point that they [Fine Gael] are politicising it. I think Phil Hogan should stay out of domestic Irish politics now for the next week. “That was, to me anyway, a coded, partisan intervention and I just want to make this key point, you know, I kind of remember before Christmas this was a great deal.

“Everything was great and now in the last 48 hours there is a ‘freight train’ coming down the tracks.” The leader said the Fianna Fáil government would conduct a “rapid review” of Brexit loan and support schemes after criticism of their efficiency. The party will also establish a new Department of Higher Education and Research to respond to any Brexit challenges. He added: “We must deal with Brexit but we must not let it define us or define Europe.

“We must be resolute in protecting our interests in the next negotiations, but we also have to move far more urgently on other issues.” But the EU Commissioner refuted Mr Martin’s claims. He said he had “never interfered in domestic politics since becoming EU Commissioner” and his statements were only made because it was the day before the UK leaves the EU. Mr Hogan said: “I know people are sensitive at election time, but I’m not sensitive about telling the truth about the position and alerting people out of their complacency.”

The Commissioner added he was sure an alternative government could also do as well as Fine Gael. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe went on to defend Mr Hogan’s remarks. He said: “He is the figure that is at the heart of the trade negotiations that will be underway. “He’s outlining the fact that Brexit is going to be at the very heart of the politics and economics of Ireland in 2020 and beyond.” The heated debate over Ireland’s role in Brexit has been compounded by a variety of prominent Irish politicians speaking out.