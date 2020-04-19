StayHomePlayTogether: Gamescom 2020 Goes Digital Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

With most – if not all – gaming-centric events, tournaments and conventions sidelined due to drastic measures set by the government and health agencies to curb the spread of COVID-19, gamers are running out of options on how they can get themselves hyped as they eagerly wait for important announcements in their community.

Formerly known as the Electronic Entertainment Expo, E3 has becoming the gaming industry’s main stage to reveal some of its biggest and well-kept secrets to the gaming public. Unfortunately, the trade event was cancelled over the growing concerns of the virus.

E3’s postponement also came as a way for them to protect the health of safety of its staff, exhibitors and fans. As the world already knows, COVID-19 can be spread through physical contact. With a ton of people gathering in one place, there’s no telling the healthy from the not. Social distancing was then enforced to prevent the spread of the disease.

With its in-person event officially started, more bad news came in its wake as E3’s online substitute was also sacked. Games then turned their attention to Gamescom as their next-best-alternative to keep them updated.

But just like E3, Gamescom’s will “under no circumstances” push through with its in-person extravaganza in Cologne, Germany this year. This is in accordance with the country’s ban on events until the end of August.

“However, it is also quite clear to us that, in the face of the corona pandemic, we must stand united. This means that we must all be considerate of each other and reduce the risk of infection,” Gamescom said in a tweet.

Along this line, organizers are now preparing and are now “at full speed” to make a “digital” Gamescom event a reality. They are doing this only as as the “Heart of Gaming,” but because they have heard and felt the heed of gamers around the world.

“You can already look forward to how we will celebrate the best games and gamescom together with you and millions of gamers worldwide at the end of August, even if it will only be digital and not on location this time,” the tweet added.

There’s no official date yet and it’s still unknown whether the digital format will be inserted in the previously set time frame. Gamescom: Opening Night Live however will be held on August 24.

The tweet also said that all those who have previously purchased their tickets will be refunded in the coming weeks.