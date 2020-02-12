Steam Store DOWN: Http error 503 hits Steam Store, Steam status latest

STEAM Store down reports are surging in right now with users being hit with a http error 503 message when trying to access it.

Steam Store down reports are on the rise with users experiencing website not loading issues and being hit with an http error 503 message. At the time of writing the Steam Store is displaying a not working error message when Express.co.uk tried to access it. According to the Unofficial Steam Status website the Steam service itself is operating normally, it’s just the Steam Store that is offline. Independent outage monitor Down Detector has registered a surge of Steam down reports today.

According to the Down Detector outage map the issues are mainly affecting users in the UK, US and Europe. As the issues hit Steam fans took to social networking site Twitter to report issues with the Steam Store. One tweeted: “@Steam is the store down?” Another posted: “@Steam @Steam_Support are servers down or something? Cant seem to load it on my pc and cant buy r6 credits with steam wallet in game.”

And one added: “Umm, is Steam down?” While the Unofficial Steam Status Twitter posted: “@Steam Store is down.” The Unofficial Steam Status website says despite the Steam Store issues the actual Steam service itself has not been affected. Their stats say over 15million users are online on Steam while over 4million are in a game on Steam. The latest Steam Store issues come hot on the heels of another recent Steam outage.

