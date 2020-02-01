Steam Store DOWN: Steam Store and Community pages offline

Steam looks to have recovered from the widespread server issues that hit today.

Both the Steam Store and Steam Community pages are accessible once again following an outage that lasted almost two hours.

ORIGINAL: Steam fans have been hit with widespread issues today with the Steam Store and Steam Community pages down amid a major outage.

Independent outage monitor Down Detector registered a major Steam outage today with thousands of Steam users affected.

But while the worst of that outage seems to be over Steam users are still affected by lingering issues.

The main issue being the Steam Store website not working and displaying an error message when PC gamers try to visit it.