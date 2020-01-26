Stefanos Tsitsipas crashes out of Australian Open as day of upsets continues

Stefanos Tsitsipas was knocked out of the Australian Open by Milos Raonic.

Stefanos Tsitsipas became the latest favourite to be knocked out of the Australian Open as he lost 7-5, 6-4, 7-6(2) to Milos Raonic.

The Greek was one of the Next Gen stars expected to challenge the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic for the title. But on a day of upsets the No 6 seed becomes the latest to be sent home from the tournament early with his third-round defeat. Serena Williams, a seven-time champion in Melbourne, lost to Chinese battler Qiang Wang earlier in the day. Defending champion Naomi Osaka then suffered a straight-sets loss to 15-year-old Coco Gauff. However, Tsitsipas’ is perhaps the most surprising given he won the ATP Finals title just two months ago.

Raonic, who reached the Wimbldon final in 2016 – his best ever Grand Slam run, is showing signs he is finally over his injury woes. “Today was an incredible match for me and I’m very happy with how things went,” he said after beating Tsitsipas. “It has been a while here and I really enjoy it here. It was a lot of fun for me and it is fun to be healthy and playing well.” Raonic served a brilliant 19 aces during his victory on Melbourne Arena which raises another $1,800 for the bushfire relief because of the Australian Open’s generosity of rewarding perfect deliveries.