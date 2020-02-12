Stefanos Tsitsipas explains ‘painful’ Rafael Nadal lesson he hasn’t fully recovered from

Stefanos Tsitsipas has only reached a Grand Slam semi-final once in his career so far.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has opened up about how he has had to try and learn from his “painful” semi-finals defeat to Rafael Nadal at the 2019 Australian Open. Last season proved to be a break-out campaign for the Greek tennis star where he ended the year by winning the ATP Finals.

There was even more promise at last year’s Australian Open though after he stunned two-time defending champion Roger Federer in the fourth round. He would go on to beat Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarter-finals to set up a tough test against then-world No 2 Nadal for a place in the final. But the 21-year-old was humbled by the Spaniard in a one-sided semi-final clash with Nadal dropping just six games in the entire match. Tsitsipas recovered well on the tour though to reach back-to-back finals – winning his second career title at the Open 13 in France before losing out to Federer at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

And he was able to enact revenge on Nadal in the clay court season with his first career win over the tennis great at the Madrid Open before losing to Novak Djokovic in the final. Now a year removed from that semi-final run at the 2019 Australian Open though, Tsitsipas has spoken of how he had to bounce back mentally from the devastating loss to Nadal. “Tough losses are important for my career as they make me want to come back stronger, and without them I feel like I’m perfect: which I’m not,” Tsitsipas told ATPTour.com. “They are crucial for everyone. That semi-final loss was painful, even though it was in three sets.

“I came so close to reaching a Grand Slam final, something I have always dreamed of doing. I also didn’t deliver much in that match, he played well. “It was a shame, as I’d played well in the two weeks. I went back to the court two days [later]and started to improve. “You can’t hit winners and aces all of the time, but I had this let-down [last]summer. “I was trying to get better and better, but I started to go backwards — when you put in so much work and effort, but it has the reverse effect.