Step back in time to witness 65 years of Land Rover gruelling expeditions 

The all-new Land Rover Defender is – without doubt – the most eagerly-anticipated four-wheeled arrival in 2020. Hitting showrooms this year, the durable 4X4 will keep with traditions with the option of a three-door Defender 90 and five-door Defender 110, with prices starting from £40,290.

But before it has been offered up to a long list of keen customers, the SUV has been subject to one of the most extreme offroad tests to ensure it’s up to whatever task drivers put it to, taking on the unforgiving landscape of Namibia in West Africa.

Such tests of endurance are nothing new for the British marque, which has been putting its hardened 4X4s against the elements for years. Some 65, in fact. Step back in time with us in this picture special to see ten of the best.

2017 – Land Rover Discovery 5 in Peru

2013 – Range Rover Hybrid, from Solihull to Mumbai

2012 – Land Rover Discovery 4, from Birmingham to Beijing, China

2006 – Land Rover Discovery 3 completing the G4 Challenge in Thailand, Laos, Brazil and Bolivia

1998 – Land Rover Discovery 2 Trek, from London to Paris

1995 – Range Rover on the Hannibal Trail

1972 – Range Rover on the Trans-America Expedition

1972 – Land Rover Discovery I on the Camel Trophy, USSR

1955 – Land Rover Series I on the Oxford and Cambridge Far Eastern Expedition