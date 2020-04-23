Steph Curry Got Similar Contract To Scottie Pippen in ‘Last Dance’, Says Draymond Green

With the recent episodes of “The Last Dance,” Draymond Green likened the Golden State Warriors to the Chicago Bulls. The comparison came from the similarities of the contract deals of Stephen Curry and Scottie Pippen.

The last decade of basketball had the Golden State Warriors rising and dominating the NBA. This was evident with five straight appearances to the NBA Finals amounting to three championships. While the Warriors haven’t reached the success of the Bulls, the Bay Area team is the league’s most recent dynasty.

“The Last Dance” highlighted several aspects of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls of the 90s. One revelation that the documentary depicted was how the Bulls benefited from Pippen despite his surprisingly low contract. It was an $18 million seven-year deal for the services of a Hall of Fame player.

This prompted Green to share his thoughts on the recent documentary series. Per NBC Sports, Green compared the undervalued contracts of Pippen to his teammate Curry.

“I think the best two teams ever in the NBA, (are) built on bad contracts,” Green said.

“Scottie Pippen’s contract is f—–g horrible, but I’m not sure his contract was any worse than Steph’s contract,” he added.

To put in perspective, Green was pertaining to how Curry was able to bring a championship to the Warriors on a bargain deal. During the 2013 season, Curry was questioned if he had the durability to have a long career in the league, as he was troubled with ankle injuries. This resulted in Curry signing just a four-year $44 million extension. It was during this contract time frame that Curry blossomed and was able to lead the Warriors to an NBA title and kickoff their dominant run.

“No one is gonna say it because he was making $11 million, I’m not a math guy, but I’d be interested in knowing how that adds up, or how that’s comparable to Scottie’s deal with what the money was back then,” Green concluded.

The Golden State Warriors are now are preparing creative ways to bounce back in the next few years after a disappointing season. This will be an interesting challenge for the Warriors to take given how the comparisons to the Chicago Bulls of the 90s are as relevant as ever.