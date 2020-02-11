Steven Bergwijn has two questions he must answer at Tottenham says Graeme Souness

Steven Bergwijn was handed his Tottenham debut by Jose Mourinho on Sunday.

Tottenham new signing Steven Bergwijn must prove he can live with both the pace and the physicality of the Premier League, says Liverpool legend Graeme Souness. Bergwijn joined Tottenham from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday for a fee of around £27million. The winger was thrust straight into action, starting on the left for the visit of reigning champions Manchester City on Sunday and scoring the opening goal with a fine second-half volley.

And ahead of the match Souness was intrigued to see how the Holland international coped with moving from the Eredivisie too the English top flight. “It will be interesting to see how he deals with the difference in football between the Dutch first division and the Premier League,” Souness said on Sky Sports. “It’s a yard quicker, also the physical side of it. So it will be interesting to see how he deals with it. Spurs boss Jose Mourinho fielded an attacking line up against City, with Heung-min Son, Dele Alli and Lucas Moura alongside Bergwijn.

Mourinho explained his selection before the match and insisted Bergwijn had to be ready. “The thinking is to try to be offensive, to try to score goals to win the game, without having a clear striker, a clear target man,” Mourinho told Sky Sports. “So we go with the qualities we have. Fast players, creative players with good dynamic, with good mobility, and hopefully we can reach our objectives with them. “He has to be [ready]because we haven’t got many other options. Premier League done deals: Every confirmed transfer in the top flight in January [TRANSFERS]

“But he was playing for PSV and he’s fit, he arrived earlier in the week, he had a week of work with us to try to understand us better, for us to try to understand him. “We don’t have many options, even [Erik] Lamela is on the bench but not 100 per cent, feeling a little bit of his previous problem. “So we go with Bergwijn, with Son, with Dele Alli, with Lucas, with Lo Celso, with all of them.” After his move, Bergwijn said playing in the Premier League was a “dream come true”.