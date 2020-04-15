SThree scraps last reward, checks out ways to sustain …

April 6 – British recruiting firm SThree said on Monday it would certainly ditch the last returns for 2019 which it was actively exploring options to support procedures across regions, as it fights the impact of the coronavirus on the recruitment market.

The business, which works with employees for financing, energy, financial, pharmaceutical, design and also tech industries, included it remains in innovative stage of seeking access to the Bank of England’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)