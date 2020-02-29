stop at handshakes

It is a banal, mechanical gesture: a mark of politeness, but which we will have to do without. While the coronavirus continues to spread all over the world, Olivier Véran, new Minister of Health, “now recommends, and for a period which remains to be determined, to avoid the handshake”. “We are now moving to stage 2[outofatotalof3[suruntotalde3ed]: the virus is circulating on our territory and we must curb its spread, “said the minister on Friday during a press point.

“It scares people more than anything else”

A measure that will impact the daily lives of millions of French people, and if some validate this directive, others consider it “excessive”. “It scares people more than anything,” said an employee when he left the office. His colleague adds: “Regardless of the fact that it is excessive, you should not shake hands also when there is the flu or gastros”. Jérôme, another employee, considers that this “simple gesture” will facilitate the work of many people.

Others will still continue to shake hands, like Mickaël, a salesperson for handshaking also means sealing a contract. “I will continue to shake hands in the professional setting and in the family setting, keeping the usual precautions,” he explains.

And yet, this gesture is the ideal vector for the virus, even worse than the kiss. “Most of the contamination is done by the hands. I’m not saying you have to prescribe politeness of course, but I invite you to express it differently”, explained Friday Olivier Véran, who recommends also sneeze into his elbow and use disposable tissues.

In France, 57 people have been infected by the coronavirus, which has already caused the death of two individuals in mainland France.