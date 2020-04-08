‘Stop showing Trump – or else!’ Former Dem governor wants MSM to do the OPPOSITE of what should be aired amid Covid-19 pandemic

Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean is the latest figure on the left to call for a news organization to stop airing President Donald Trump’s press briefings on coronavirus, but what good would that do the American people?

Dean sent a warning to MSNBC on Tuesday — stop airing the president’s daily briefings on the coronavirus or… they won’t get any interviews with him.

While Dean acknowledged the lack of his presence likely doesn’t mean much for the outlet, he called on other officials to do the same.

“I won’t make much difference if it’s just me but if 50 of you did it it would make a difference,” he tweeted.

I just told MSNBC I wasn’t going on their shows as long as they were broadcasting trump’s press conference. I won’t make much difference if it’s just me but if 50 of you did it it would make a difference. — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) April 7, 2020

He also urged his 150,000-plus followers to boycott MSNBC.

And if everyone on this twitter feed stopped watching it would make a really big difference. https://t.co/19fsAdO0RB — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) April 7, 2020

Trump’s press briefings have become the latest obsession of Never Trumpers, as more and more call for boycotts due to the president’s handful of clashes with reporters.

(Some of us have been saying this for a while.) https://t.co/TcBZaZOpXP — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) April 7, 2020

I totally agree US news networks need to boycott Trump’s briefings. He is so rude , does and says exactly what he wants with no repercussions and gets away with it all . Is a really nasty man . #DonaldTrumphttps://t.co/87GRHiZtn7 — Mark Williams-Thomas (@mwilliamsthomas) April 7, 2020

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes and Rachel Maddow have already spoken out against their network airing the briefings live.

While a daily dose of the president may not be sitting well with the left, Americans have been flocking to their devices to catch the briefings by the millions. Last month, they brought in an average of 8.5 million viewers, according to Nielson ratings — and that’s not including people watching on mobile devices.

There are good reasons for this. The briefings include not only Trump, but vital members from the Coronavirus Task Force, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, who provides important updates on the current pandemic, as well as up-to-date guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention about social distancing and other preventative measures people should be taking. For someone like Dean to simply assume others are as tired as him of the briefings shows how deep his Trump Derangement Syndrome truly runs.

Trump has had plenty of spats with reporters at the briefings, but his contentious relationship with the press is nothing new and it appears to only shock extremists on the left who still can’t get over the fact that he’s president.

If Dean and others don’t like the briefings, there’s a simple solution: don’t watch. The solution isn’t starting a Spartacus-like boycott where you are literally trying to convince news organizations to deprive people of communication from the president during a pandemic. People can handle a few Trump outbursts if it means they also keep updated on a crisis that is affecting their daily lives.

