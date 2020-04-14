Stores Open On Easter Sunday 2020: Hours for Grocery Stores, 7-Eleven And More

Easter is going to be a day of true rest for several people this year, including essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, as several retailers will be closing their doors this year in order to give their employees a much-needed break.

With so many non-essential businesses closed in various states due to the pandemic every day, those deemed as essentials (including stores which sell groceries and pharmacy items) have been dealing with the brunt of customers. As a result, many retailers, including Target, Trader Joe’s, Costco, Sam’s Club, BJ’s and Aldi will be keeping their doors closed Easter Sunday as a way of giving their employees a chance to rest and recoup.

However, some businesses will still keep their doors open on the holiday to likely provide assistance to any of those who find themselves in need of any essential items, as well as those who may need to grab something in a pinch for a smaller Easter celebration. Some stores will operate with already reduced hours, while some could restrict them further out of respect for the holiday.

So, if you do need to head out this Easter, here is who you might be able to find open.

7-Eleven: Locations should be open since they typically do not close on holidays, but due to Coronavirus, locations could be closed between Midnight-5 a.m. Several others are closed entirely. Check this list to see if yours is one of them.

Acme Market: The company will be closing their stores at 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday and their pharmacies will remain closed all day.

Albertson’s: Stores are expected to be open usual hours on Sunday.

Baker’s: Locations are usually open until 8 p.m., but call to check for changes to each specific store.

Copps: Locations are usually open until 8 p.m., but call to check for changes to each specific store.

Cumberland Farms: Hours vary by location.

CVS: Hours vary by location.

Fresh Market: Hours may vary by location, but most should be open between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Fry’s Food Stores: Locations are usually open until 8 p.m., but call to check for changes to each specific store.

King Soopers: Locations are usually open until 8 p.m., but call to check for changes to each specific store.

Kroger: Locations are usually open until 8 p.m., but call to check for changes to each specific store.

Petsmart: Hours vary by location so call ahead to check.

Ralph’s: Locations are usually open until 8 p.m., but call to check for changes to each specific store.

Safeway: Hours may vary by location so call ahead to check.

ShopRite: Hour might vary at different locations, but most should be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Stop and Shop: Hours will vary by location, but most stores should be open until 5 p.m.

Walgreens: Hours might vary by location.

Walmart: Hours might vary by location.

Wawa: Hours may vary by location.

Whole Foods: Hours may vary by location.