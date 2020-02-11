Storm Ciara: Flights cancelled as epic winds cause transport chaos across Britain

Met Office Weather warnings are in place for the whole of the UK on Sunday, ranked at either yellow or the more extreme amber. British Airways are offering flexible rebooking services in anticipation of the effects of the storm. On Saturday evening, the airline’s website wrote: “Like all airlines operating in to and out of the UK tomorrow, we are expecting to be impacted by the adverse weather conditions across parts of the UK on Sunday 9th February.

“We are sorry for the potential disruption to your travel plans and are doing all we can to minimise the effect the poor weather may have on our flights.

“We recognise the uncertainty that the bad weather may be causing customers, and have therefore introduced flexible rebooking options for all customers on domestic and European flights flying to/from London Heathrow, London Gatwick and London City on Sunday.”

Virgin Atlantic have cancelled 17 flights which are listed on their website.

These are flights with codes VS0020 08FEB20, VS0024 08FEB20, VS0156 08FEB20, VS0007 09FEB20, VS0019 09FEB20, VS0155 09FEB20, VS0010 08FEB20, VS0022 08FEB20, VS0104 08FEB20, VS0012 08FEB20, VS0012 08FEB20, VS0002 08FEB20, VS0045 09FEB20, VS0021 09FEB20, VS0103 09FEB20, VS0011 09FEB20 and VS0001 09FEB20.