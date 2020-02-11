Storm Ciara latest: Horror map shows which areas of UK will feel FULL FORCE of storm

STORM CIARA is making its way for the British Isles, promising battering winds and coastal flooding as the Met Office issued scores of warnings. Here is all the latest news and forecasts, and maps showing which areas will feel the brunt of the storm.

Storm Ciara, the third named storm of the season, will pose a danger to lives this weekend as it brings hurricane-force winds to parts of the UK. The Met Office has issued scores of warnings for the coming days, and residents all across the UK are being urged to take care.

The Met Office has issued warnings of wind, rain and snow, extending into Tuesday next week. Wind gusts of up to 90mph (128kmph) will batter parts of the UK as the extreme North Atlantic system ploughs into the British Isles. Coastal areas will bear the brunt of the system, but none of the UK will be entirely spared. The Met Office is warning of a risk of injury or death due to large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, roads and properties.

Extreme weather warnings began on Saturday at midday, covering Northern Ireland, northern England and Scotland. By Sunday, the whole of the UK will be engulfed in warnings, with the storm bringing torrential rain to some parts. The Met Office warned that “fooding of a few homes and businesses is likely” and issued an amber warning for much of the United Kingdom. The agency warned of up to three inches (80mm) of rain accumulating in some areas of England and Wales.

Met Office meteorologist John Griffiths said: “Seeing such a swathe of strong winds across the UK is fairly unusual, and even gusts of 50 to 60mph in inner London would have quite a big impact. “So although the strongest winds are probably going to be across northwestern areas and also up through the Channel potentially, seeing gusts of that kind of level [inland]is going to have some impact. That’s why we have this warning.” Mr Griffiths warned stronger winds on the coast would have a similar impact to lesser gusts in urban and southern areas “because the infrastructure isn’t quite built to cope with those winds”. Frank Saunders, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, added: “Our confidence in the forecast means we have been able to issue severe weather warnings well in advance, giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm.”

Into next week, the brutally stormy conditions will depart for many, and the warmer temperatures delivered by the storm will clear too. In its place, a frosty spell will settle in, with wind and snow warnings across much of Scotland and Northern Ireland for Monday and Tuesday. Storm Ciara, the third named storm of the season, threatens to be the biggest yet. Met Office meteorologist Grahame Madge described the weather front as “Ciara rather rudely barging her way through”.