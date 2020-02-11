Storm Ciara latest: Hurricane-force gales as EXTREMELY strong jet stream brings 80mph wind

STORM CIARA, a monster system recently named by the Met Office, will bring hurricane-force 80mph winds on a collision course with the UK this weekend. Weather warnings show winds will impact the entirety of the country on Saturday and Sunday.

Hurricane-force winds borne on the back of the jet stream will batter the UK as Storm Ciara this week. The Met Office has warned the approaching weather system will bring punishing 80mph winds to some parts of the country.

Storm Ciara is the first named storm of 2020 and will batter the UK from the west coast later this week. The Met Office named the system earlier today, but it will sweep over the country from Saturday to Sunday. According to the agency, the extreme weather will begin from 6pm on Saturday, February 8, to Sunday, February 9 at 11.59pm. They warned the weather would cause a selection of hazards for the country, ranging from transport delays to power cuts.

UK weather charts show the system will arrive in the country off the back of the jet stream. The jet stream is a pillar of wind high up in the atmosphere which channels winds of 110mph around the north pole and sometimes dips south into the UK or US. In the next few days, a strong 120 to 200mph section of the stream will loom over the country, according to forecasters with netweather.tv. Storm Ciara will come in on its back and batter the land below, with the west coast set for the most dangerous conditions.

The Met Office said: “Very strong winds are likely across much of the UK later Saturday and through Sunday. “Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely across many inland areas, with gusts 70, possibly 80 mph around some exposed coasts and hills, especially in the north and west. “Heavy rain will be an additional hazard, especially over western hills. “Winds of this strength across a wide area have the potential to produce disruption to transport, along with some coastal impacts, especially in the west.”

The entirety of the UK and Northern Ireland is on alert, with chances for delays to most forms of public transport and potential power cuts on the cards. The Met Office warned some buildings could sustain damage due to the high winds, and some roads or bridges may close. People living on the coast may experience high waves and sea spray during the warnings period. While Ciara is the second named storm of 2020, it is the third of the 2019-2020 winter season.