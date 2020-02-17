Storm Ciara latest warnings: Will CalMac ferries be cancelled as storm hits?

STORM CIARA will make landfall in Scotland tomorrow with high winds forecast to last throughout the weekend across the UK. Will CalMac ferries be cancelled as storm hits?

Storm Ciara, the third storm of this year’s Atlantic storm season, has seen the Met Office issue yellow warnings for wind and rain. With winds of up to 80mph predicted to batter the country, severe disruptions to travel are expected.

Will CalMac ferries be cancelled as Storm Ciara hits? Ferry operator CalMac serves 53 ports around the Scottish islands across its 28 routes. A yellow weather warning covering the area where CalMac operates begins at 12pm on Saturday. It will remain in place until 11.59pm on Saturday evening.

The Met Office warns: “An area of strong winds will move eastwards across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England on Saturday afternoon and evening. “Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected widely inland with exposed coasts and hills seeing gusts of around 70 mph for a time. “The winds will ease from the west during the evening.” On Sunday, February 8 there are several yellow weather warnings in place for wind and rain.

The wind warning is for the whole of the UK and is in place the entirety of Sunday. On Monday and Tuesday, a snow and wind warning in place from midnight on Monday until 12pm on Tuesday. The warning covers Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, Northern Ireland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde. UK storm tracker update: Where is Storm Ciara NOW? Latest path, models [LIVE]

The Met Office said: “Frequent and heavy snow showers will affect the region throughout Monday and at first on Tuesday. Snow showers will mainly be over high ground. “Slight accumulations of 0.39 to 1.1 inches (one to three cm) above 150 metres and two to four inches (five to 10cm) above 300 metres. “Strong winds, gusting 50 to 60 mph, will lead to blizzard conditions at times and considerable drifting of lying snow. In light of the unsettled weather, ferry operator CalMac has warned of potential travel disruptions this weekend.

It is likely severe disruption will affect a significant number of routes with winds gusting up to 80mph forecast. CalMac’s Director of Operations, Robert Morrison said: ‘Weather for the weekend is looking extremely problematic as far as delivering a scheduled timetable. “There is a very high possibility of weather-related disruption to services across all 28 of our routes so people should be aware of this before setting off on their journey. “We will of course be looking keep sailings running when conditions allow.

“I would urge passengers to allow extra time for their journey, keep track of the status of their sailing on the website or on social media and be prepared for delays and cancellations. “The easiest way to get the very latest news about sailing is to sign up for our text service to get the very latest service updates via their phone. “Customers can sign up for the text service via calmac.co.uk.”

