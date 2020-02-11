Storm Ciara NAMED: Monster storm approaching this week as UK under threat – latest updates

STORM CIARA has been named by the Met Office with two days of yellow weather warnings in place this weekend spanning the entire country. Here are the latest updates.

Storm Ciara is officially the third named storm of the 2019/20 UK storm season, with the Met Office naming the system on Wednesday morning. The weather service tweeted: “#StormCiara has been named and will bring very unsettled weather across the UK through Saturday night and Sunday.” There are Met Office yellow weather warnings in place for wind across the weekend.

Forecasters have warned that the storm will bring “very unsettled” weather across the UK from Saturday night and into Sunday. People can expect delays to road, rail, and air travel, and those living by the coast will be affected by large waves and sea spray. The Met Office has also warned of power cuts and building damage caused by the high winds, which are expected to last for more than 24 hours. An area of low-pressure beginning on Friday will bring severe winds and heavy rain to the UK according to the Met Office.

This system has now reached the criteria needed to become a named storm. Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge told Express.co.uk: “It was named as Storm Ciara this morning, and that’s quite early in storm naming, to be able to name a system on Wednesday that is going to largely affect the UK on Sunday and Saturday evening. Of how the Met Office was able to name the storm so early Mr Madge said: “We had advanced notice because of the weather patterns that’s enabled us to have a longer, earlier warning. “What’s leading to this is a change in weather patterns in the eastern parts of North America.

“What happens there drives the jetstream, which is this river of air which runs across the Atlantic. “The weather patterns have invigorated the jet stream and strengthened it and that is going to be bringing low-pressure systems such as Ciara towards our shores. “Having that advanced insight sooner than we normally would be able to with other types of weather patterns obviously we’ve been able to have the confidence to issue the warning. “Normally it’s not quite as clear cut, if you’ve got weather patterns interacting with each other there is sometimes less certainty. “But on this occasion, we’ve had a greater ability to look further ahead because of the assurity in the weather patterns.” Blizzards and snow forecast as Atlantic jet stream to batter Britain [FORECAST]

Met Office weather warnings: Dangerous storm to hit ENTIRE UK [INSIGHT]

Met Office forecast: Are YOU affected by SEVERE wind warning? [MAP]

Due to the jetstream bringing a low-pressure system – Storm Ciara – towards the UK, starting on Friday there will be a gradual change to more unsettled conditions from the west. This will generate an increasingly wet and windy spell of weather over the weekend. Yellow Met Office weather warnings span across the entire UK this weekend, in place from 6pm on Saturday, February 8 until 11.59pm on Sunday, February 9. The Met Office warns “very strong winds” could cause disruption to the entire UK, with gusts of 50 to 60mph likely across many inland areas. Gusts of 70, possibly 80 mph are possible around some exposed coastlines and hills.

Accompanying the winds will be heavy rain, which will be an additional hazard, especially over western hills. Winds of this strength across a wide area have the potential to produce disruption to transport, along with some coastal impacts, especially in the west. Weather models show the colossal storm, which stretches from Greenland to Scandinavia, raging towards the UK at the start of the weekend. Of whether there will be any areas in particular which could be hit by Ciara the hardest Mr Madge said: “We have taken the decision to keep it at the moment at UK level. “One of the things that will happen over the next few hours to 24, 36 hours is that we will get more confidence about exact track of Ciara, however, this far out, at this moment in time, we are confident there will be impact across the entire UK.