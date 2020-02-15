Storm Ciara school closures: Are schools open today? Full list of closures HERE

STORM CIARA threatens to be the worst storm seen in the UK this century, with widespread power cuts, flooding, travel disruptions and snow wreaking havoc. On Monday, some school remained shut while others have begun sending children home.

Despite the worst of Storm Ciara passing over the British Isles on Sunday, disruption across the UK is continuing into Monday following widespread flooding and hurricane-force gales. The Met Office has said this could be the worst storm seen in the UK this century.

Are schools open today? Some schools will remain closed today for the safety of teachers and pupils. To find out if your school is one of them, use the postcode checker .

School closures due to water supply problems Meanwhile, a large area of the Eden Valley could lose its water supplies after Storm Ciara damaged a water pipe. Engineers have been unable to carry out repairs at the Watchgate water Treatment works near Kendal. United Utilities is setting up water stations for affected areas, and a number of schools are sending children home. The schools are North Lakes, Lowther Endowed, Shap Endowed, Morland C of E, and Brunswick. There are full details of the communities affected .

