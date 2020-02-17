Storm Ciara sparks ‘DO NOT TRAVEL’ warnings with flights grounded and trains cancelled

TRAVELLERS are facing chaos and disruption across the UK today as Storm Ciara batters the country with torrential rains and powerful winds of more than 80 miles per hour.

Dozens of domestic and international flights have been grounded because of the violent storm and rail companies in England, Scotland and Wales have urged passengers not to travel. Heathrow Airport said it had agreed with its airline partners to “consolidate” Sunday’s flight schedule in a bid to minimise the number of cancelled flights.

British Airways said in a statement: “Like all airlines operating into and out of the UK tomorrow, we are expecting to be impacted by the adverse weather conditions across parts of the UK on Sunday.” The airline said it was offering rebooking options for customers on domestic and European flights flying to and from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City on Sunday. Virgin Atlantic has posted a list of cancelled flights on its website. It said it was “contacting affected customers and rearranging their travel arrangements”.

The rail firms which have issued “do not travel” warnings are Gatwick Express, Grand Central, Great Northern, Hull Trains, LNER, Northern, Southeastern, Southern, Thameslink and TransPennine Express. The other affected lines are: Avanti West Coast, c2c, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, Heathrow Express, Hull Trains, Island Line, London Northwestern Railway, London Overground, Merseyrail, Northern, ScotRail, South Western Railway, Stansted Express, TfL Rail, Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway. Strong winds have the potential to damage overhead electrical wires and tracks due to debris or falling trees. Southeastern said trees were blocking the lines towards London at Meopham and Teynham in Kent. There are no trains between Sevenoaks and Orpington after a trampoline was blown onto the tracks from a back garden and there are delays around Rainham due to barrier damage.

On the road, Humberside Police said the Humber Bridge was closed to high-sided vehicles. High winds were already causing travel disruption in Scotland, with several bridges closed to high-sided vehicles and ferry passengers also facing disruption. The Met Office has already increased its weather warning from yellow to amber, meaning there is a threat to life in certain areas of the country.

Storm Ciara has also hit Sunday’s sporting programme with several football, rugby and horse racing fixtures called off. The sell-out Women’s Super League north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham was one of the first fixtures to fall victim to the weather. Other WSL games between Bristol City and Reading and Birmingham versus Reading were also postponed, as were the Championship games at Charlton, Coventry, Crystal Palace and Lewes. Scotland’s Women’s Six Nations match against England at Scotstoun has been postponed. All three race meetings in Britain and Ireland were abandoned because of the high winds and rain sweeping the British Isles. Exeter was first to be called off, shortly before a scheduled 8am inspection, and then Southwell’s all-weather meeting and Punchestown’s Grand National Trial card followed around an hour later.

Forecasters have issued tornado warnings for parts of Essex amid fears flying debris could lead to injuries or endanger lives. Coastal communities have been told to prepare for high tides, heavy seas and potentially destructive waves. Officials also warned of possible damage to buildings and the chance of power cuts.

The Met Office has an amber warning for wind in place for much of England and Wales from 8am until 9pm, while an amber warning for rain applies to parts of Scotland. Yellow weather warnings cover the whole UK with the heaviest rain expected over high ground, where 50-70mm is expected widely with as much as 100mm in a few locations. The Environment Agency has issued 22 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected and immediate action is required, and 149 alerts, indicating flooding is possible.

