Storm Ciara tracker LIVE: Polar airs brings MONSTER-STORM as freezing plume hits UK

STORM CIARA is on course to hit the UK this weekend, propelled by an extremely strong jet stream, triggering several Met Office yellow weather warnings. Here are the latest updates, weather maps and information on the storm.

Storm Ciara is the third named storm of the 2019/20 Atlantic storm season and is forecast to reach the UK by Saturday evening. The Met Office has issued several yellow weather warnings which cover the entire country, starting on Saturday and lasting until Tuesday.

The Met Office has extended its yellow weather warnings, adding rain, snow and wind from Saturday to Tuesday. On Saturday wind warnings are in place from 12pm, with Storm Ciara forecast to hit later that day. This is for Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, North East England, North West England, Northern Ireland, Orkney and Shetland SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde. The Met Office warns: “An area of strong winds will move eastwards across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England on Saturday afternoon and evening.

“Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected widely inland with exposed coasts and hills seeing gusts of around 70 mph for a time. “The winds will ease from the west during the evening.” The next day, on Sunday, more warnings are in place across the country for wind and rain. The wind warning is for the entire UK and comes into force at midnight on Sunday until 11.59pm the same day.

Four areas across the UK are also under a rain warning on Sunday; North East England, North West England, Wales and Yorkshire and Humber. This warning comes into effect at midnight on Sunday and remains in place until 9pm. The Met Office warns: “Heavy rain will affect parts of western England during Sunday. “The heaviest rain will be over high ground where 1.5 to 2.3 inches (40 to 60 mm) is expected widely with perhaps up to 80 mm in a few locations.”

The naming of Storm Ciara came four days before the system was due to impact the UK, and this was earlier than most systems. Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge explained: “It was named as Storm Ciara this morning, and that’s quite early in storm naming, to be able to name a system on Wednesday that is going to largely affect the UK on Sunday and Saturday evening.” Of how the Met Office was able to name the storm so early Mr Madge said: “We had advanced notice because of the weather patterns that’s enabled us to have a longer, earlier warning. “So what’s leading to this is a change in weather patterns in the eastern parts of North America.

“Having that advanced insight sooner than we normally would be able to with other types of weather patterns obviously we’ve been able to have the confidence to issue the warning.” “What happens there drives the jet stream, which is this river of air which runs across the Atlantic. “The weather patterns have invigorated the jet stream and strengthened it and that is going to be bringing low-pressure systems such as Ciara towards our shores. The severe winds across a wide area have the potential to produce disruption to transport, along with some coastal impacts, especially in the west.

Weather maps show Storm Ciara approaching the UK from the west, pushed onward by the powerful jet stream. Of whether there will be any areas in particular which could be hit by Ciara the hardest Mr Madge said: “We have taken the decision to keep it at the moment at UK level. “One of the things that will happen over the next few hours to 24, 36 hours is that we will get more confidence about exact track of Ciara, however, this far out, at this moment in time, we are confident there will be impact across the entire UK. “But where those impacts are going to be strongest is subtlety and detail we will get further model runs and further observations coming forward about the exact track of it.

“For the moment we are happy to have the entire UK sitting under a yellow warning because there will be impacts across the entire UK. “But we will obviously advise and update our warnings once we get more detail coming in which will give us the certainty we need to be able to isolate certain areas of being at risk of greater impact.” The current forecast for this week before Storm Ciara shows Wednesday and Thursday with high pressure dominating, bringing largely fine conditions to most of the UK with the potential for frost and fog in some locations. On Thursday morning, fog patches and cold temperatures were widespread, with the fog slow to clear in some areas.

The Weather Outlook forecaster Brian Gaze said before the storm warnings were issued: “February is more famous for snow than storms – but computer models show an Atlantic barrage is on the way this month. “Stormy conditions are possible at the start and end of the week, and again in the following week.” In the wake of Storm Ciara, conditions will remain unsettled across the UK, it will turn colder with the chance of wintry showers and ice in some parts. It will also remain very windy. On Monday and Tuesday there are snow and wind warnings in place from midnight on Monday until 12pm on Tuesday.

The Met Office warns: “Frequent and heavy snow showers will affect the region throughout Monday and at first on Tuesday. Snow showers will mainly be over high ground. “Slight accumulations of 0.39 to 1.1 inches (one to three cm) above 150 metres and two to four inches (five to 10cm) above 300 metres. “Strong winds, gusting 50 to 60 mph, will lead to blizzard conditions at times and considerable drifting of lying snow. “Frequent lightning strikes are also possible, perhaps leading to interruptions to power supplies.” This is for Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, Northern Ireland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.

What does a yellow weather warning mean? The Met Office’s warning means there could be: Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

Some roads and bridges could close

Power cuts may occur, and mobile phone coverage could be affected

Buildings might be damaged – such as tiles being blown from roofs

How to prepare for the storm Secure loose objects such as ladders, garden furniture or anything else that could be blown into windows and other glazing and break them

Close and securely fasten doors and windows, particularly those on the windward side of the house, and especially large doors such as those on garages

Park vehicles in a garage, if available; otherwise keep them clear of buildings, trees, walls and fences

Close and secure loft trapdoors with bolts, particularly if roof pitch is less than 30°

If the house is fitted with storm shutters over the windows then ensure that these are closed and fastened

If chimney stacks are tall and in poor condition, move beds away from areas directly below them

