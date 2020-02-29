Storm Dennis: ‘Dangerous’ Atlantic winds spark Met Office weather warnings THIS WEEKEND

STORM DENNIS is threatening to wreak havoc on the UK with winds reaching 70mph and a deluge of heavy rain, prompting the Met Office to issue yellow weather warnings and forecast “significant disruption” for commuters.

Another storm is expected to barge into the UK this week, riding on the coattails of Ciara. Storm Dennis is forecast to land on Friday, and will bring extreme winds and heavy rain. Met Office meteorologists Alex Deacon and Aidan McGivern warned viewers that there could be disruption to both transport and power as the powerful storm batters the country.

Mr McGivern said: “Much of England and Wales is covered by a wind warning at the moment, a yellow warning for wind. “What we’re expecting at the moment are fairly widely gusts of 50mph, perhaps a little more inland. “Around exposed southern and western coast and perhaps some exposed hills as well, the winds could reach 60 to 70mph. “Now with Storm Ciara winds were a little strong for that fairly widely.”

He continued: “But these kinds of wind speeds can still be disruptive, can cause transport disruption and can cause disruption to power. “And often, can cause really dangerous conditions around coasts with big waves and over-topping around coastal areas.” Mr Deacon added: “One of the things you’ve got to remember because this is following on from Ciara, is that structures may have been weakened and trees may have been weakened. “There was a lot of heavy rain also so the soil moisture content has been increased.”

He continued: “You can still get significant disruption and trees likely to get blown over. “Even though the winds, at this stage, are forecast to be a little bit lower than Ciara. “So there’s still a potential for disruption.”