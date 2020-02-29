Storm Dennis flooding timeline: What time will flooding hit YOUR region? Full timeline

STORM DENNIS hit UK shores over the weekend, with widespread warnings and alerts in place for hurricane-force winds and disastrous flooding. So what time should you prepare for the hit?

The UK remains riddled with severe weather warnings due to Storm Dennis on Monday, with the Met Office warning of intense winds continuing. The Environment Agency issued a record number of flood warnings over the weekend, reaching a combined total of 634 by 6am on Monday.

John Curtin, Executive Director of Flood & Coastal Risk Management, Environment Agency, has issued the flood impact timeline below to help residents prepare for the worst of the hit. He wrote: “Flood risk will be in phases and across different parts of the Country – upland fast responding catchments first then down into the larger rivers later.” According to a graphic he tweeted, northern and northwest parts of England including Cumbria, Lancashire, Greater Manchester, and Yorkshire will be hit by heavy rains and flooding first from Saturday afternoon well into Monday afternoon. They will be followed by parts of London and southwest England, which will see larger flood impacts on Sunday.

The west and east Midlands is also at risk for flooding from the early hours of Sunday and will extend right through into Tuesday afternoon. Mr Curtin advised residents to sign up for the free flood warnings now, “before we reach these arrows” – sign up HERE. Currently, the EA has 15 flood warnings in place, warning of imminent flooding and “immediate action required”. These warnings include much of the Rover Severn, the North Sea at Scarborough and Barcombe Mills.

In addition to these, there are 150 flood alerts where the EA says flooding is possible and residents should “be prepared”. Keep an eye on the latest flood warnings HERE. The Met Office has also issued a deluge of weather warnings across the entire nation. These warnings are changing rapidly, so you can head over the Met Office website to check them, or keep reading for a summary, accurate at the time of writing.

Met Office warnings The weekend will see the worst of the weather, with the tail end of the storm on Monday. Here is a breakdown of each warning, moving from the northernmost down towards the south: SATURDAY ONLY 1. Yellow warning – wind In place: 6am to 12pm on Saturday

Covering: Highlands & Eilean Siar

Warning of: Severe gales on Saturday morning leading to some transport disruption 2. Yellow warning – rain and wind In place: 7am to 8pm Saturday

Covering: Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, Northern Ireland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, Strathclyde

Warning of: Strong winds and rain leading to some travel disruption on Saturday. 3. Amber warning – rain In place: 12pm to 8pm Saturday

Covering: SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, Strathclyde

Warning of: Very heavy rain, flooding, disruption to travel, danger to life.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY 4. Yellow warning – rain In place: 12pm Saturday to 9pm Sunday

Covering: London & South East England, North East England, North West England, South West England, Wales, West Midlands, Yorkshire & Humber

Warning of: Very heavy rain, flooding, disruption to travel. 5. Amber warning – rain In place: 12pm Saturday to 3pm Sunday

Covering: North West England, South West England, Wales, Yorkshire & Humber

Warning of: Very heavy rain, flooding, disruption to travel, danger to life. 6. Yellow warning – wind In place: 10am Saturday to 12pm Sunday

Covering: East Midlands, East of England, London & South East England, North East England, North West England, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, South West England, Wales, West Midlands, Yorkshire & Humber

Warning of: Strong winds, danger on bridges, travel disruptions.

SUNDAY ONLY 7. Amber warning – rain In place: 12:15am to 6pm Sunday

Covering: London & South East England

Warning of: Very heavy rain, travel disruption, danger to life from fast-flowing or deep floodwater SUNDAY AND MONDAY 8. Yellow warning – wind In place: Sunday 10am to 12pm Monday

Covering: Central, Tayside & Fife, East Midlands, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, North East England, North West England, Northern Ireland, Orkney & Shetland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, Strathclyde, Wales, Yorkshire & Humber

Warning of: Very strong winds and transport disruption during Sunday and into Monday morning. Spray or large waves on the coast.

