Storm Dennis latest: Will storm affect YOU this weekend? Updated forecast and warnings

STORM DENNIS will land this weekend, bringing more weather misery to the British Isles. Here is all the latest.

While parts of the nation mop up after Storm Ciara’s hit last weekend, the next storm is already well on its way. Storm Dennis is expected to bring widespread travel disruption, flooding and strong winds.

The Met Office has issued warnings from Thursday right through into Monday as Storm Dennis approaches. Saturday is forecast to bring the worst of the weather, with yellow warnings covering much of the nation. Dennis, the fourth named storm of the season, is expected to bring wind gusts up to 70mph (112kmph). The Met Office said: “The strong winds will be accompanied by heavy rain at times, leading to particularly poor driving conditions.”

On Thursday, a snow warning is in place for the northwest of England. There is a risk of blizzards over Scottish high ground, but these should clear by the afternoon. The rest of Scotland could see heavy showers, with hail and thunder possible. Into Friday, there is a yellow warning for snowmelt across southern Scotland, along with frost and fog further north.

On Saturday, Dennis’s big day, three warnings of wind and rain cover the whole of England, Wales and southern Scotland. On Sunday, a yellow warning for wind covers the UK and Northern Ireland, while another warning for rain covers much of the North West, Wales, the South West, London and the South East. And on Monday, a warning for even more wind covers the whole of Northern Ireland and Scotland. However, despite the extensive warnings, forecasters are keen to assure the public this won’t be as bad as Storm Ciara.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “Whilst it’s going to be very windy, they do look like they will be a touch down to what we saw with Storm Ciara.” He added Saturday would be “the most hazardous day”. Storm Ciara’s winds reached hurricane-force when it battered the UK last week, killing one woman when her car was struck by a falling tree. Mr Burkhill added, however, this “unsettled weather won’t subside massively any time soon”.