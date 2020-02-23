Storm Dennis LIVE tracker: Latest path as Dennis to CRASH into UK on Friday

STORM DENNIS is forecast to hit the UK this week, hot off the tails of Storm Ciara. Here are the latest Met Office weather warnings and forecasts.

The Met Office has issued a number of weather warnings this week. Storm Dennis is expected to bring winds of up to 60mph in some places.

Storm Ciara lashed the UK this weekend, with wind speeds as high as 97mph recorded in the Isle of Wight. A number of areas were flooded, with hundreds of homes affected. This week the Government activated an emergency financial aid package for areas worst hit by the storm. According to the Met Office, Storm Dennis looks likely to hit the UK later this week, but is not expected to be as severe as Storm Ciara.

Paul Gundersen, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office said: “Another spell of very wet and windy ​weather is expected for Saturday. “Although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara, disruption is still likely. “Our confidence in the forecast means we have been able to issue severe weather warnings well in advance, giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm. “With further warnings possible over the next few days people should keep up to date with the Met Office forecast using our website, app or by following us on social media.”

Where is Storm Dennis now? Storm Dennis is expected to pass to the north of Scotland on Saturday, but winds are expected to affect the UK on Friday. WINDY forecast maps show strong winds currently churning over the Atlantic, to the west of Ireland and the UK. WXCHARTS maps, which use data from MetDesk, also show strong winds on course to hit the UK on Saturday.

Where are the Met Office weather warnings? There are currently Met Office weather warnings in place for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. On Thursday a yellow snow warning has been issued between 2am and 11am, across a stretch of Scotland and northern England. A yellow rain warning has also been issued for most of Northern Ireland between midnight and 8am.

On Friday a yellow rain warning is in place between 9am and 5pm for a region in Scotland, affecting Dumfries, Peebles and Kelso. The Met Office warn “rain and snow melt across southern Scotland” may cause disruption to travel. On Saturday a widespread warning for wind has been issued for England, between 10am and 11.59pm on Sunday. The Met Office said: “Storm Dennis will bring very strong winds over the weekend.

“Disruption to travel is likely across parts of England and Wales at times.” Much of northern England, Wales and southern England is also affected by a yellow rain warning, between 12pm on Saturday until 9pm on Sunday. A yellow rain and wind warning has been issued for much of southern Scotland, including Edinburgh and Glasgow, between 9am and 6pm on Saturday. On Sunday a yellow wind warning is in place for Northern Ireland and Scotland, from 12pm until 12pm on Monday.

Where is Storm Dennis now?

Where are the Met Office weather warnings?