Storm Dennis LIVE: Two dead as RED ALERT issued – latest updates, maps and warnings

STORM DENNIS is forecast to batter the UK with strong winds and heavy rain this weekend and severe weather warnings are in place for much of the country. Follow Express.co.uk as we track the powerful weather system with all the latest updates, maps and warnings.

Storm Dennis will bring powerful winds over the weekend and disruption to travel is likely across parts of England and Wales. The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings for both rain and wind as the “perfect storm” could bring flooding, power cuts and “danger to life” conditions.

Key points Flooding is likely and could cause damage to some buildings

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life

Delays and cancellations to train and bus services are likely as well as difficult driving conditions and some road closures

A good chance some communities could be cut off by flooded roads

Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses likely

Some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will likely be affected by spray and large waves

The ghost ship that washed up on the Irish coast has been described as a “one in a million” situation by Ballycotton RNLI Lifeboat Operations manager John Tattan. He said: “This is one in a million. It has come all the way up from the African coast, west of the Spanish coast, west of the English coast and up to the Irish coast. “I have never, ever seen anything abandoned like that before.” The Alta cargo ship, which is sailing with a Tanzanian flag, was spotted in Ballycotton, County Cork, by a local on Sunday morning. A spokesman for the Waterford Coast Guard told the Irish Examiner the ship’s current location was a result of the storm and they had checked it and found no one on board. Mr Tattan said it was a wonder how it had not been detected by one of the fishing vessels off the south coast beforehand. Mystery surrounds how the cargo ship, built in 1976, ended up floating around the Atlantic Ocean without anyone on board. Last September it was reported that the UK Royal Navy’s Devonport-based HMS Protector had spotted it Mid-Atlantic. The ship was also spotted 1,300 miles southeast of Bermuda with 10 crew on board in September 2018. The Irish Coast Guard believe the ship is now safely snagged on the rocks but its future is up in the air.

An abandoned cargo ship that was last spotted near Africa in September 2019 today washed up on an Irish beach. The vessel, the 80-metre long ‘The Alta’, was found washed up three miles west of Ballycotton, Co Cork this afternoon after being blown in by the winds of Storm Dennis, Cork Beo reports. The ship was made in 1976 and is described as derelict after being abandoned in October of 2018 in southeast Bermuda. The Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 117, conducted an inspection of the vessel from the air but couldn’t put anyone onboard to do a further inspection due to the adverse weather. A Rescue 117 spokesperson said: “Tasked earlier today to a vessel aground near Ballycotton, Cork. Thankfully there was nobody onboard today. “The U.S. Coast Guard had rescued the 10 crew members from the vessel back in September 30, 2018. “The vessel has been drifting since and today came ashore on the Cork coastline. What an amazing journey.”

How does Storm Dennis compare to previous storms to affect the UK? We’ve put together a timeline of the fiercest storms, dating back to 1607.

The Met Office has been naming storms since 2015 with Met Eireann, the Irish weather service. The Met Office said: “Giving storms distinctive, easily remembered names makes it easier for media reporting, raises interest and awareness of weather warnings and increases community preparedness.” But the system actually goes back hundreds of years, as the weather agency explained.

Richard Prendergast, the assistant chief fire officer for South Wales, said the service had taken “nearly 1,400 calls in 12 hours” as a result of the severe flooding in the area. Crews had faced “massively dangerous” conditions, he said, and praised them for doing an “amazing job”. “Our main hope is that we avoid any further loss of life,” he said. Almost 2,050 properties werewithout power across the region following the storm, which saw a month’s worth of rain faill in 48 hours. The UK wasn’t the only country to feel the brunt of Storm Dennis on Sunday. In Caen, near the Normandy, a tree collapsed in the strong winds and crushed a car. After Storm Dennis swept across northwestern France, around 18,500 houses were left without electricity.

Passengers at Heathrow have spoken about a number of technical issues happen at the airport. One of them, Simon Hayes, tweeted the airport’s official Twitter account to say: “Every e-sign wrong, no or incorrect announcements, complete technical meltdown in T5. “The only thing which works with resounding monotony is the bong and security announcement. We all know that off by heart now. Just tell us the gate numbers for our flights!” Heathrow has put out a statement. It reads: “We are experiencing technical issues at the airport which we are working hard to resolve. “To help direct customers to their gates, we have deployed additional Heathrow colleagues across our terminals. We apologise for the disruption and will continue to provide regular updates.”

Several businesses on Gilnahirk Road in Belfast were badly damaged by high winds on Sunday afternoon. Aidan Murphy, who owns one of the businesses that was damaged, told the BBC: “The fortunate part is that it happened on a Sunday and not on a Saturday, which would be the busiest day of the week. “Someone could have been killed with that level of damage coming down from the top of the shops. “It looks like we probably won’t be open next week. It’ll be a case of calling the landlord and calling the insurers and see what happens after that. Northern Ireland has been under a Met Office yellow weather warning since 10am on Sunday and will remain so until late on Monday morning. The Environment Secretary George Eustice was touring flood defences in York today where the River Ouse could peak at almost 5m above its normal levels on Tuesday morning. Mr Eustice said the government was keeping a close eye on the developing situation. He told the BBC: “In the next two days we are likely to see continuing water level rises particularly in Yorkshire. “We are keeping a very close watching brief on this because this is a situation that could develop over the next two to three days even if we don’t have more rain.”

Police in Worcestershire said a man had been rescued near Eastham Bridge over the River Teme near Tenbury Wells, at 11:30 GMT but a woman was still missing. The search for her has been called off until Monday. About 130 homes in the market town have been evacuated. A number of roads across Worcestershire and Herefordshire are closed, West Mercia Police said. The village of Nantgarw, Rhondda Cynon Taff, near Cardiff, saw entire streets left underwater since the early hours of Sunday morning. Firefighters and volunteers had been evacuating the village’s Oxford Street since around 5am and were still working midday on Sunday. Paul Mason, group manager of South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said the scene his team had faced was the worst he had experienced in his 31-year career. He said: “We started getting calls at 5am. The water was up to the window sills in some instances, so we sent a number of boats and crews down here to assist with our partner agencies, systematically going through each of the houses, knocking on doors, trying to prioritise individuals. “This weather is unprecedented. We haven’t seen this, it’s incredible, and it’s right throughout the South Wales Valleys. “In my 31 years in the service this is the worst I’ve ever seen. I’ve never experienced anything like this before.”

We’ve put together some pictures taken across the country today showing some of the damage Storm Dennis has caused. From London to Oldham via Wales and Yorkshire, little of the UK escaped the effects of the bad weather. Several B routes in Devon are still closed this afternoon as heavy rain and strong winds blasted the two counties. A man’s shed was left teetering on top of a hill when part of his back garden slid into the road in Exeter yesterday. Ray said: “I’m too old for this! I was watching Football Focus and didn’t hear a thing. I didn’t know what had happened until the police knocked on my door and said I get out of my house because there had been a landslide. That was about 12.30pm.” “I saw my fence had ended up in the main road along with my dustbin, a watering can and garden hose. They were worried the shed would fall into the main road so they had closed the road.

Rhondda MP Chris Bryant set up a crowdfunding page to raise a target of £3,000 for residents affected by flooding in his constituency. The Labour MP wrote: “Seeing the floods devastate our communities is truly heartbreaking. “Homes and businesses across the Rhondda have been affected by the winds and rain of Storm Dennis and many families will have lost everything. “We’ve been inundated with offers of support and help. At present the emergency services are advising volunteers to stay safe but will require support in the aftermath.” The Environment Agency’s Flood Duty Manager has warned more flooding could be on the way next week. Areas affected by flood are likely to feel the effects for Storm Dennis days after it has passed. The Environment Agency urged people to remain vigilant and said “significant” river and surface water flooding is expected to continue into next week. Flood Duty Manager Caroline Douglass said: “Storm Dennis will continue to bring disruptive weather into early next week, and there are flood warnings in place across much of England. “We urge people to check the flood risk in their area and remain vigilant.”

The MP for Pontypridd where cars were pictured submerged under floodwater has issued a statement saying she was “heartbroken” to see over 600 people evacuated from their homes and placed in emergency accommodation last night. She said over 1,000 homes have been damaged by the floods and there is damage to local infrastructure. She said: “I have also spent the week speaking to as many people in our community as I possibly can. “We have all agreed that the response from the emergency services, RCT Council, Natural Resource Wales and the volunteers has been brilliant.” As many as 14,000 homes are without power in Ireland. Forecaster Met Eireann predicted a risk of seaside flooding amid gusts of up to 120kmh. Fields in the Bundoran area of Co Donegal flooded when the River Drowes burst its banks. A wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Incredible footage from south Wales shows the terrifying moment a landslide crashes down a mountainside, following the extreme Storm Dennis weather. The landslide took place Rhondda valley, south Wales, a region that has experienced the brunt of the extreme weather conditions. A man has died after being pulled from a river as Storm Dennis brought high winds and heavy rain to much of the country. Dyfed-Powys Police said that a man in his 60s was seen entering the River Tawe near Gorsedd Park in Ystradgynlais area, in south Wales, at about 10am on Sunday morning. The force said he was rescued further along the river near Trebanos Rugby Club but despite paramedics battling to save his life he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious or being linked to the bad weather.

4.10pm update: UK braced for another storm next weekend? The North Atlantic storm season kicks off in September and Storm Dennis is the fourth named storm of the season. Next on the list is Ellen, who follows Storms Atiyah, Brendan, Ciara and Dennis. A WX Charts map (see below) suggests another system of bad weather is headed towards the UK. Whether or not it will strengthen into a storm is not yet known. 3.50pm update: When will Storm Dennis end? The latest forecast shows the weather easing up by tomorrow afternoon. There is a yellow warning for wind in place until Monday morning. The warning covers the Northern Ireland, Scotland, the north of England and the entire west coast of England.

Pontypridd in South Wales has suffered devastating flooding. Parts of South Wales are under a red warning for rain, the most severe the Met Office can issue. The image below shows a car submerged by floodwater in the Welsh town. Scary footage of a pilot struggling to land a plane in heavy rain and gales from Storm Dennis has emerged. The quick thinking of the pilot resulted in a safe landing. As the pilot attempted to align the plane with the runway the powerful gales turn the plane almost 90 degrees.

Police have now also declared a major incident in Herefordshire with rest centres being set up at the Holmer Leisure Centre in Hereford Emergency response partners including Herefordshire Council, West Mercia Police, Herefordshire and Worcestershire Fire and Rescue, Environment Agency and health partners are working to support residents and protect the most vulnerable. The police statement said the force was co-ordinating a “multi-agency response” in the area. “The emergency services, jointly with local authority planning departments, local health boards, and organisations such as mountain rescue, Natural Resources Wales and utility companies, are working continuously to ensure the safety and welfare of those affected, minimise damage to infrastructure and property, and minimise disruption. “Some communities have been cut-off as a result, but emergency service workers are working tirelessly to put measures in place to ensure the safety of residents. “The public can be reassured that everything is being done to ensure their safety and that while obviously under significant demand, emergency services are coping with the pressure placed upon them.”

Wales has declared a “major incident” as the horror of Storm Dennis continues. South Wales Police said an emergency response had been put into place due to “serious disruption”. They said: “Due to this morning’s flooding and severe weather-related incident which have occurred overnight and through the course of the morning, a major incident was declared and South Wales Police is coordinating a major response.” Dennis has smashed the UK’s record for the most flood warnings in force at the same time as communities wake up to their homes and streets flooded. John Curtin, executive director of flood and coastal management at the Environment Agency, took to Twitter to warn people to “stay safe and updated” on the storm. He said: “BREAKING: We now have the most flood warnings and alerts in force (594) in England than any other day on record.”

Aston Villa Club writer Ashley Preece revealed the chaotic scenes ahead of today’s match against Spurs. He tweeted: “Not looking good on Brookvale Road near Villa Park. River Tame burst its bank. Witton railway station closed. #AVFC game still going ahead as it stands, supporters urged to take care & avoid Brookvale. Photo via Lisa Higgins on Facebook. “River Tame, opposite The Yew Tree. Flood wall doing its job, officers on-scene say flooding outside Witton railway station caused by significant dip in road, which couldn’t cope amid it lashing down non-stop overnight. “Brookvale Road to Witton Lane taped off, diversion to Villa Park via Tame Road. Firefighters still on-scene by Witton train station pumping flood water away. #AVFC staff & media car park on Brookvale Road closed today.” The forecaster tweeted: “Heavy and persistent #rain will slowly move eastwards across southern areas this afternoon. “Elsewhere there will be a mix of sunshine and blustery showers, although it remain very windy across some northern and western areas.” They tweeted: “Due to high volume of traffic, we are currently experiencing issues with our website. “Our ICT team are working hard to resolve this, and we thank you for your patience in bearing with us. “You can also check the river levels via the app: http://appsocsi.in/3GC9w”

Jeremy Parr, Head of Flood and Incident Risk Management for Natural Resources Wales, said: “The forecast is for very significant levels of rain, especially in the eastern valleys of South Wales. Impacts could be severe overnight, and everyone should take the warnings extremely seriously. “We are working hard to make sure communities are as prepared as possible and urge people to take care and make arrangements to be safe. “People are advised to take great care if you need to travel. If you are out, take extreme caution and never drive or walk through flood waters. “Keep an eye on the forecast and visit our website for the latest information on flood warnings. You can find practical advice on flooding on our website too.” Two severe flood warnings, bringing danger to life. These are for: River Teme at Eardiston

River Teme at Tenbury Wells and Burford A total of 236 flood warnings and 330 flood alerts remain in place. While some 51 warnings are no longer in force.

Since Friday, there have been 2,260 road closure alerts (up 21.5% since Friday) abd 3,037 flood alerts (up 749% since Friday). Nigel Fung, UK Waze lead said: “Storm Dennis has had a major impact on the UK’s roads and Waze has seen an unprecedented number of hazard alerts from its users. “Flood reports alone are up by 749 percent since Friday and more than 2,000 drivers have reported road closures. “This means more drivers are experiencing more issues on the road, including flooding, fallen trees and debris caused by the weather: “As the storm continues throughout Sunday, our advice to drivers in areas affected by the adverse weather is to avoid making journeys if possible. “If your journey is essential, please check your route overview before departure to be aware of any potential hazards along the way.” Storm Dennis is causing chaos in the UK this weekend and is putting today’s Premier League games at risk. Both games yesterday – Southampton vs Burnley and Norwich vs Liverpool – went ahead as planned. But Tottenham travel to Aston Villa while Arsenal host Newcastle in the only two games of the day as part of the staggered winter break. The Met Office last issued a red weather warning in December 2015. Red warnings are issued when it is highly likely the weather will cause a high level of impact.

Find the latest traffic and travel news about the Dartford Bridge and Dartford Crossing here. The red weather warning is in place from 6.10am to 11am today. The Met Office said:” Storm Dennis is expected to bring further heavy rain for a time on Sunday morning, increasing the likelihood of high impacts. “Prolonged, heavy rain will continue until mid-morning, easing slowly into the middle of the day. This rain will bring event totals to between 100 and 140mm over higher ground in south Wales.” According to the Telegraph, more than 300 flights from major airlines have been cancelled. People in the Scottish Border region have been told to evacuate their homes. Scottish Environmental Protection Agency flood duty manager Mark McLaughlin said: “Severe Flood Warnings for areas in the Scottish Borders have been issued tonight as we continue to see rivers respond to the impacts of Storm Dennis. “These warnings mean that extensive flooding is expected to properties and businesses with many roads impassable. Some evacuations have been advised. “The Severe Flood Warnings have been issued for Teviot and Slitrig at Hawick and Newcastleton. We advise people to stay away from flood water and to not take unnecessary risks.” The amry has been sent in to help with flood defences in West Yorkshire. They are mainly helping to prepare for the worst of the storm, which will hit on Sunday. Some people have also been evacuated along the Scottish Borderlands.

The Environment Agency said it had recorded the river’s highest ever levels. Estimates claim the river will peak in height and flow on Monday evening. It comes as York experiences severe floods, with several regions being hit. The UK is currently filled with flood warnings and alerts. Some 136 warnings have been issued. Meanwhile, 322 flood alerts are wanring Britons to be prepared for “possible flooding”. Nine warnings are no longer in force, and there are currently no severe flood warnings. There are currently 144 properties without power in Cambrone, Cornwall, according to Western Power Distribution. The company said they were aiming to get power back on in the early hours of Sunday morning. A further 285 properties are without power near Little Petherick, Cornwall. The Daily Express offices are currently taking a battering from the strong winds – reporters have noted the “creaking” windows from the gusts.

Storm Dennis’ first day is just about over. The storm will head into Sunday, where it is expected to pick up strength. As reported earlier, Storm Dennis is a bomb cyclone. A bomb cyclone refers to a weather phenomenon known as “explosive cyclogenesis”. It occurs when a low-pressure system deepens suddenly, dropping its central pressure by 24 millibars in 24 hours and increasing its intensity. The Met Office has warned that Storm Dennis will bring a month’s worth of rain in just a day. Meanwhile, Hundreds of flights and train services were cancelled and were subject to delays. An amber alert for rain has been expanded by the Met Office to cover a larger area of the country. The regions of Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Powys and Wrexham area all covered by the warning. The warning is in place until 3pm on Sunday. In Scotland, ferry firm CalMac has cancelled all planned Sunday sailings between Fionnphort and Iona, as well as sailings between Illapool and Stornoway, Oban and Castlebay, Mallaig and Lochboisdale, and Oban to Lochboisdale.

The British Army were called to help out in areas at risk of flooding from Storm Dennis. The Ministry of Defence said 75 personnel from 4th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland, were helping the Environment Agency (EA) in building barriers and repairing flood defences in Ilkley and Calderdale in West Yorkshire, while 70 Reservists from 4th Battalion, The Yorkshire Regiment, have also been tasked with providing support where required. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Our armed forces are always ready to support local authorities and communities whenever they need it. The rapid response of the Army today will help with provision of flood relief to local communities in West Yorkshire.” Elsewhere, the US National Weather Service’s Ocean Prediction Centre reported winds up to 92mph and waves that could reach more than 100ft (30m) high across the North Atlantic. Storm Dennis is officially what’s called a ‘bomb cyclone’, but what does that mean? A bomb cyclone refers to a weather phenomenon known as “explosive cyclogenesis”. It occurs when a low-pressure system deepens suddenly, dropping its central pressure by 24 millibars in 24 hours and increasing its intensity.

The Met Office forecast for tonight says “many areas seeing further spells of wet weather”. Heavy rain at times is predicted over Wales and parts of northern, central and western England with showers over Scotland and Northern Ireland, some wintry. That rain means there are flood warnings and alerts across the country. There are 56 flood warnings in England, 41 and a further three severe warnings in Scotland, and seven in Wales. There are 293 flood alerts in England, 15 in Scotland and 40 in Wales. Click , here for Scotland and here for Wales. The Met Office has tweeted the highest wind gusts and rainfall totals from the last 24 hours. Topping the precipitation table is Bellever Dartmoor where 96.6mm of rain has fallen. In the wind gusts stakes, Capel Curing registered 87mph, followed by South Uist, where the wind was clocked at 77mph.

The latest weather maps predict the Highlands in Scotland will see some snow on Sunday morning. About 5mm of snow is forecast to fall from 8pm onwards, according to Windy.com’s weather chart. The Met Office has not issued any snow weather warnings for the Highlands. But there is a yellow warning for wind in place until midday on Monday. Storm Dennis brings with it the potential for thunder and lightning. You can follow updates on the latest lightning strikes via the link below.

The second body pulled from the sea near Kent as reporter earlier (2.10pm update) was of a 19-year-old man. Officers were called to Herne Bay at 12.15pm on Saturday and a man was declared dead at the scene. Kent Police have said his next of kin have been informed. Earlier (see 3pm update below) the body of a man was found near Margate Harbour after he fell overboard a fuel tanker. Flooding and a fallen tree has caused the suspension of trains between Cardiff and Birmingham CrossCountry trains tweeted: “Services between Birmingham New Street and Cardiff Central will be suspended due to flooding between Gloucester and Chepstow as well as a tree being on the line between Cheltenham Spa and Birmingham New Street.” The latest satellite image shows the swirl of cloud associated with two very deep areas of low pressure in the North Atlantic. The low to the south of Iceland is #StormDennis, which is now sweeping very wet and windy weather across the UK from the west

Met Eireann has issued a 32-hour wind warning which will be in place for every county. The nationwide Status Yellow alert kicked into place at 3pm on Saturday, and it will be valid until 11pm on Sunday night. The national forecaster sent out the alert as gusts of up to 110km/h are expected to hit. Places on hills and coasts will be worst affected – while there will also be a risk of flooding. Meanwhile, nine of those counties will be under a Status Orange warning between 10am and 10pm on Sunday. The caution for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick was issued as gusts as strong as 120km/h are being forecast. A body has been found after an extensive search operation off the coast of Kent for a man on a fuel tanker fell overboard. Lifeboats and the coastguard helicopter had been scouring the sea near Margate Harbour after reports of a man overboard, HM Coastguard said. A coastguard spokesman said: “At around 1pm, after many hours of searching, a body was sadly found in the water by the RNLI Margate lifeboat and has been brought to shore.” The distress call is believed to have come from B Gas Margrethe, a 99-metre Maltese tanker that had been anchored off the coast of Margate.

A veterinary surgeon at Dogs Trust Catherine Dobbie said: “Extreme weather and thunderstorms can be distressing for dogs. “If you are worried about the weather, keep your dogs indoors as much as possible.” A 19-year-old has been reported dead in Herne Bay, Kent, after reportedly washing up on the beach. According to UKNIP news, emergency crews and a rescue helicopter were scrambled to Western Esplande just after 12pm on Saturday afternoon. Paramedics battled to try and save the young man who had washed up on the beach after going into the water. His parents have reportedly been informed. North Wales Police has warned motorists that very high winds have caused debris and branches to fall off trees. The force said: “Only venture out if absolutely necessary.” Drivers are being warned of dangerous conditions on the road after emergency services in Cornwall responded to a motorist trapped in floodwaters. The Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said it rescued a person who was trapped in their vehicle after driving into floodwater and removed the car from the scene.

WX Charts predicts winds to potentially hit 70mph across parts of Britain as Storm Dennis hits. The WX Charts peak wind gust map reveals bruising shades of purple and red signifying the horrific wind gusts hitting the country, ranging between 38mph and 70mph. The horrific map shows how almost the entire UK will be battered by winds from 50mph to 70mph. Storm Dennis this week, and Storm Ciara last week, Britain is seeing a run of grim weather. But what storms have been the worst to hit Britain since records began? Find our full timeline here. Storm Dennis has started slamming into the UK, bringing an impressive display of power to the Welsh coast. Here are some recent pictures as the storm lands:

A rescue mission is underway after a man on a fuel tanker fell overboard at around 5.40am on Saturday near Margate. A Royal Navy ship, a coastguard helicopter and two RNLI lifeboats are scouring the waters up to eight miles from Margate Harbour. The Environment Agency has delivered extra pumps to areas in Cumbria and Lancashire to prepare for flooding. The region could be one of the worst-hit by today’s storm. BBC Weather’s Ben Rich forecasted the damaging weather conditions to last throughout the weekend as the Met Office issues both yellow and amber weather warnings for rain and wind. He said: “Wind is part of the Storm Dennis story but I think rain will be the bigger part of this story. “A Met Office amber warning for rain and the risk of flooding with more than a months worth of rain in some parts of the UK.

The Met Office has now issued a further Amber warning for Wales from midday on Saturday into late Sunday afternoon. The warning states: “Prolonged, heavy rain is expected leading to 60-80 mm rain widely whilst in a few places 100-120 mm is possible.” The Met Office updated its warnings for Saturday and Sunday once more to cover more of the East of England. You can keep an eye on the warnings HERE. The Met Office has issued a tweet with advice on how to prepare for flooding. The warnings states there could be disruptions to water supplies, gas, electricity and travel.

The Met Office has issued a swathe of updates on its already packed list of weather warnings for this weekend. Included in the updates is an extended wind warning into Orkney. You can keep an eye on the warnings .

Budget airline easyJet has cancelled more than 230 flights, according to Sky News. You can check if your flight is affected . John Curtin, Executive Director of Flood & Coastal Risk Management, Environment Agency, has issued the flood impact timeline below to help residents prepare for the worst of the hit. He wrote: “Flood risk will be in phases and across different parts of the Country – upland fast responding catchments first then down into the larger rivers later.” Mr Curtin advised residents to sign up for the free flood warnings now, “before we reach these arrows” – sign up .

Army troops have reportedly been called in toaid residents of Calderdale in West Yorkshire as worry over intense flooding builds. According to meteorologist Craig Ceecee, Storm Dennis will be the result of “two intense storm centres, both with hurricane-force winds” which are “phasing together and rapidly intensifying. “The result will be a superstorm in the North Atlantic.”

Highways England has reported that due to winds gaining strength on the M48, it has closed the eastbound carriageway between J2 Chepstor and J1 Aust. There is filtering on the westbound and the whole bridge is closed to high-sided and other “vulnerable vehicles” Diversion is via the M4 bridge. John Curtin, the Met Office executive director of flood and coastal risk management, said Storm Dennis could be a “perfect storm” and “a step up from what we have seen before”. Environment Secretary George Eustice said authorities were “fully focused on ensuring that communities are protected”.

According to travel reporter Simon Calder: “easyJet has just cancelled more than 60 Gatwick departures/arrivals on Sunday morning, including ski flights to Geneva, Grenoble, Munich, Salzburg. “At least 10,000 passengers affected on top of the 40,000 today. But for Sunday travellers there’s time to find alternative transport” Brighton and Hove City Council has warned swimmers beaches could be “extremely dangerous” in the stormy weather. A spokesperson said: “We urge people to keep well away from high waves and rough seas.” Many coastal towns and cities are preparing for shingle and debris to wash ashore. It comes as winds of up to 50mph will travel inland, while gists of 60-70mph will smash the coast. The Met Office says Britons should expect some cancellations to train and bus services. Driving conditions will also become treacherous, with spray and flooding leading to road closures and slippery surfaces. Public trasnport services will also be severely affected, it is thought. Weather forecaster’s have said the fresh storm will likely be worse than Storm Ciara, which hit the UK last weekend. There are currently amber weather warnings in place, spanning from London to Newcastle, Wales to Land’s End.

The agency tweeted: “This morning’s altimetry data from the Sentinel satellite pass over the North Atlantic showing wave heights up to 64.52 ft!” It comes as the Met Office warned: “Strong winds in association with Storm Dennis are expected on Saturday and Sunday across many parts of England and Wales. “The strongest winds are likely to be on Saturday afternoon and evening, with a lull for a time overnight, before increasing again during early Sunday.” The weather forecaster has predicted initial gusts of up to 50mph. The Met Office has warned those travelling via exposed areas such as bridges and higher grounds to expect strong winds. Early morning travellers should be aware of road closures and queues. The AA has warned over adverse conditions in areas along the M4. In particular, the Swindon area which has several “heavy rain” warnings.

Network Rail’s network services director Nick King warned that high winds can cause delays on the railways as debris and trees fall on the tracks. Flooding is also a potential issue this weekend with heavy rain predicted. Mr King said: “As we saw last week, stormy weather brings high winds that can lead to trees and other debris falling on to the railway, and floods that prevent us from running trains on parts of the network. “That is why we are again asking passengers to check their journeys before they travel this weekend, either with their train operator directly or through National Rail Enquiries. “Our teams of engineers will again be out working at all hours and in all weathers to remove fallen trees and debris from the railway, repair damaged infrastructure and work to reopen lines affected by flooding.” Households living near rail lines are being urged to secure any loose items in their gardens, after several trampolines were blown on to tracks and overhead electric wires last weekend, blocking lines. Storm Dennis is likely to cause treacherous driving conditions and the RAC has issued advice for motorists. Ben Aldous, the RAC’s patrol of the year, said: “After so much wind and rain last weekend, drivers will again have to contend with some pretty dreadful conditions on the road with the arrival of Storm Dennis. “With transport disruption likely, drivers should expect their journeys to take longer than usual and should stay up to date with the latest traffic and travel information, as the conditions could change quickly. “It’s essential motorists never attempt to drive through deep floodwater. Those that do are not just risking damage to their vehicles but risking their lives and those of their passengers.”

Storm Ciara caused flights to be delayed or cancelled at London airports Gatwick and Heathrow, and this might happen again this weekend. Heathrow is covered by yellow warnings for wind and rain this weekend, while Gatwick sits under an amber warning on Sunday. In a statement, British Airways said it recognised the uncertainty of the expected bad weather and have “introduced flexible rebooking options for customers booked on short-haul flights in or out of Heathrow, Gatwick or London City airports on Saturday”. A spokesman for Gatwick Airport said they were working closely with their allies but there were no measures in place to deal with the effects of the storm as of yet and that the airport would wait for the latest forecasts before taking any necessary action. A spokesman for the Stansted told Express.co.uk would run as normal, but was mindful of the Met Office warnings, and recommended travellers keep a close eye on their upcoming flights in case of any changes. Any changes will come up on the airport’s official flight information page. As we reported earlier (5.34pm), Storm Dennis could be worse than last week’s Storm Ciara. Wind gusts during Storm Ciara were clocked at 97mph. The image below shows some of the most devastating storms to ever hit Britain.

Storm Dennis could bring between 120 to 140mm of rainfall and gusts of up to 80mph to some areas of the UK this weekend, the Met Office said. The Met Office said the already saturated ground could increase the risk of flooding. Chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: “With Storm Dennis bringing further heavy and persistent rain over the weekend, there is a risk of significant impacts from flooding, including damage to property and a danger to life from fast-flowing floodwater.” The map below shows the UK at 3pm on Saturday. Storm Dennis will first make landfall first with Northern Ireland before 9am, then Wales shortly after. By the afternoon, the whole of the UK will be feeling the high winds and heavy rain of Storm Dennis.

Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life

Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely

Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

A good chance some communities cut off by flooded roads

Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses likely An expert has warned Storm Dennis could be worse than Ciara. John Curtin, the Environment Agency’s executive director of flood and coastal risk management, said Cumbria, Lancashire and Yorkshire were the areas he was now most “concerned” about. He said: “This one [storm]could be a step up from what we have seen before. “We had a big storm last weekend, [we now have]saturated catchments, snowmelt and rainfall – so it is a perfect storm.” Storm Dennis is the fourth named storm of the 2019/20 Atlantic storm season. Atiyah, Brendan, Ciara, Dennis, Ellen, Francis, Gerda, Hugh, Iris, Jan, Kitty, Liam, Maura, Noah, Olivia, Piet, Roisin, Samir, Tara, Vince, Willow

BBC weather has said Storm Dennis could become “one of the deepest Atlantic low pressure systems in modern records”. Storm Dennis is, according to BBC weather, about the undergo a period of “explosive cyclogenesis”. In addition, the central pressure is forecast to drop 50 to 60mb in 24 hours to around 917mb – the record is 914mb. The Met Office has warned rain and snow melt across southern Scotland may lead to some travel disruption on Friday. The agency has issued a yellow warning which will stay in effect until 5pm. The warning area covers South West Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde. The Met Office said: “A band of rain will move east across southern Scotland during Friday. “Accumulations of 20mm are likely across high ground, and in combination with a thaw of lying snow may lead to some local flooding.”

A host of sporting events were cancelled because of Storm Ciara last week, including the Premier League clash between Manchester City and West Ham. Norwich are scheduled to host Liverpool at Carrow Road on Saturday at 5.30pm GMT. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning and says Storm Dennis will bring “heavy rain and widespread strong winds to many parts of the UK”. As it stands, Norwich vs Liverpool is scheduled to go ahead as planned. Fans, though, have taken to social media to express concerns the match could be cancelled. One wrote on Twitter: “Surprised it’s not been suggested yet but surely there is a massive doubt as to whether Norwich v Liverpool will go ahead on Sat night? “Storm Dennis set to be sweeping across at that time. Warnings in place, 50+ MPH winds etc…” Read more about the possibility of

Highways England has said the A14 Orwell Bridge will close on Saturday and Sunday. Highways England tweeted: “A14 Orwell Bridge – * Weekend Update* The winds are expected to break our thresholds at 3pm Saturday, 15 February. “Therefore the bridge will be closed by 3pm Saturday, 15 February. We will monitor the wind speeds and close it as necessary. They added: “The bridge will remain closed until approximately 7am Sunday, 16 February when wind speeds will decrease to below threshold levels. “We will keep you informed of any further updates and changes to the closure/opening times as we receive further forecast updates.” Experts have warned dog walkers of the dangers salt can have on their pets. The crystals can irritate the pooch’s paws, and also lead to excessive salt consumption if the dog licks itself clear. Dr Karlien Heyrman, Head of Pets at Pets at Home, said: “Regardless of the weather, dogs do need to be walked regularly, but there are hidden dangers associated with the bitter weather and grit salt in particular, that we want owners to be aware of. “We urge dog owners to keep an eye on the weather in their area and plan your dog walks around it and keep your dog on a lead at all times. “It might be better to take two or three shorter walks to avoid being out in the wet weather for a prolonged period of time.” Parks in London will be closed this weekend as Storm Dennis hits the capital. Hampstead Heath – one of London’s most popular open spaces – have announced they will shut the gates of the 320 hectares park on Saturday and Sunday. On Twitter a message from Hampstead Heath officials read: “This weekend due to #StormDennis and predicted wind gusts of over 50mph from Sat afternoon into Sun, the Hill Garden and Highgate Wood will be closed all day tomorrow, reopening on Sunday when the wind has died down.”

The Environment Agency has warned of a “heightened risk of flooding” across much of southern, central and northern England this weekend. The agency has issued 12 flood warnings for England – meaning flooding is expected – and 97 flood alerts where flooding is “possible”. Flood duty manager at the Environment Agency Caroline Douglass said: “We have teams out across England today continuing to prepare for the severe weather that we are expecting over the weekend. “The above-average rainfall that we have seen since the autumn means that we’ll be seeing rain falling on already wet ground, leading to an increased risk of flooding.” Various sporting events are being called off across the country due to Storm Dennis this weekend. Wellingborough RFC has said all rugby at the club will be cancelled this weekend due to Dennis. There are currently no word on the professional fixtures such as the Premier League and the Championship. However, racecourses – including Ascot – are going to need inspection after last weeks downpours.

The Met Office has updated the warning areas under an amber alert for rain this weekend. Regions and local authorities affected are: Cumbria

Greater Manchester

Lancashire Devon

Torbay Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Denbighshire

Gwynedd

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Torfaen

Wrexham North Yorkshire

West Yorkshire

York

The Met Office has expanded the amber warning area for rain over northern England while the high ground of north Wales has also now been included. The Met Office said: “Spells of heavy and prolonged rain are expected to affect parts of England and Wales over the weekend with a higher likelihood of impacts now expected in some areas. “Around 20 to 40 mm of rain will fall widely with 50 to 80mm likely across parts of northern and southern England. “Over the higher ground of Wales 100 to 120mm of rain is possible in a few locations. “This rain is expected to fall across areas already wet from recent rainfall.”

The Met Office has said the strong winds associated with Storm Dennis are expected to be stronger on Saturday afternoon and evening. The agency said: “Strong winds in association with Storm Dennis are expected on Saturday and Sunday across many parts of England and Wales. “The strongest winds are likely to be on Saturday afternoon and evening, with a lull for a time overnight, before increasing again during early Sunday. “Gusts of 50mph are expected inland. Around the coasts, especially in the west and south, gusts of 60 to 70 mph are likely. “The strong winds will be accompanied by heavy rain at times, leading to particularly poor driving conditions.”

The Met Office has extended the warnings area for wind to include parts of northern England and northwest Wales. That means the regions now under a wind warning are: Central, Tayside and Fife

East Midlands

Grampian

Highlands and Eilean Siar

North East England

North West England

Northern Ireland

South West Scotland and Lothian Borders

Strathclyde

Wales

Yorkshire and Humber

South West England

London and South East England

West Midlands

East Midlands The warnings have been issued for 9am on Saturday, February 15 with some lasting under 12pm on Monday, February 17. Blog taken over by Joel Day, previous reporting by Tim Redigolo

Key points