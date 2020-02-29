Storm Dennis MAPPED: Where will Storm Dennis hit? Is YOUR area at risk?

STORM DENNIS was named by the Met Office on Tuesday as the agency discovered a powerful weather system churning towards Britain. Is your area at risk?

The Met Office has warned of a second storm in less than a week as Storm Dennis was officially named on Tuesday. This weekend saw the extremely powerful Storm Ciara wreak havoc across Britain with hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and widespread snow.

The fresh storm is not expected to be as extreme as Ciara, but will bring “widespread strong winds and heavy rain” to parts of the UK. Dennis will develop in the North Atlantic before tracking eastwards towards the UK over the coming days. The Met Office has warned gusts of more than 70mph are possible over hills, coastal areas and exposed locations. Wind gusts will widely reach in excess of 50mph, even across some inland areas.

A National Severe Weather Warning for wind has been issued for much of England and Wales, with further warnings likely to be issued in the coming days. Steve Ramsdale, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office said: “Another spell of very wet and windy ​weather is expected for Saturday, although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara disruption is still likely. “Our confidence in the forecast means we have been able to issue severe weather warnings well in advance, giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm. “With further warnings possible over the next few days people should keep up to date with the Met Office forecast using our website, app or by following us on social media.”

Where will Storm Dennis hit? Storm Dennis is expected to pass to the north of Scotland on Saturday. However, the powerful storm will start impacting the nation on Friday, with rain and snow melt forecast across southern Scotland on Friday, potentially leading to some travel disruption. As a result, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain in regions South West Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.

The Met Office said: “A band of rain will move east across southern Scotland during Friday. Accumulations of 20 mm are likely across high ground, and in combination with a thaw of lying snow may lead to some local flooding. The warnings will be in effect from 9am to 5pm on Friday, February 14. On Saturday, the Met Office has extended the weather warnings to cover much of England and Wales. Heavy rain is expected with the storm and with already saturated ground there is a risk of further flooding.

Regions affected by the rain warning are London, South East England, North East England, North West England, South West England, Wales and Yorkshire and Humber. This warnings, colour-coded yellow, will be in effect from 12pm on Saturday, February 15 to 12pm on Sunday, February 16. In addition, Storm Dennis will bring very strong winds and potential for disruption to many parts of England and Wales on Saturday. The Met Office warns: “Very strong winds in association with Storm Dennis are expected on Saturday across many parts of England and Wales.

“Gusts of 50mph are expected widely inland, with around 60mph in places. “Around the coasts, especially in the west and south, gusts of 60 to 70mph are likely. This will be accompanied by heavy rain at times.” The warning for wind will be in effect from 12pm to 11.59pm on Saturday. Areas affected include East Midlands, East of England, London South East England, North West England, South West England, Wales, West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber.

