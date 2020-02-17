Storm Dennis path update: THIS is where Storm Dennis will hit this weekend

STORM DENNIS is forecast to hit the UK on Saturday and Sunday, with heavy rain and strong winds and several Met Office weather warnings in place. Here is the latest on the storm’s path, and where Storm Dennis will hit this weekend.

Storm Dennis is forecast to hit the UK this weekend and wreak havoc with torrential rain and fierce winds. The storm will bring dangerous weather conditions, with Met Office alerts in place across much of the country.

Storm Ciara hit the UK last weekend, bringing wind gusts of up to 97mph in some areas. Some locations faced power outages, debris thrown, flooding and trampolines thrown from gardens as Storm Ciara hit. While wind gusts from Storm Dennis are not forecast to be as damaging as Ciara, a wealth of Met Office warnings are in place across the country. Warnings come into effect on Saturday and most remain in force until Sunday, with some for wind active until Monday.

But where exactly will Storm Dennis hit this weekend? Storm Dennis is the fourth named storm of the 2019/20 Atlantic Storm season, and closely follows Storm Ciara which impacted the UK last weekend. Now, ahead of the storm, the Met Office has issued weather warnings which span the entire country – however, some places may see the worst of the weather. There are wind and rain alerts in place, with the most severe alert being an amber weather warning for rain.

Amber rain warnings for rain are in place for North West England, South West England, Wales and Yorkshire and Humber. These come into force at 12pm on Saturday and remain active until 3pm on Sunday. The Met Office warns: Spells of heavy and prolonged rain are expected to affect parts of England and Wales over the weekend with a higher likelihood of impacts now expected in some areas. “Around 0.78 to 1.57 inches (20 to 40mm) of rain will fall widely with 1.96 to 3.14 inches (50 to 80mm) likely across parts of northern and southern England.

“Over the higher ground of Wales 3.93 to 4.72 inches (100 to 120mm) of rain is possible in a few locations. “This rain is expected to fall across areas already wet from recent rainfall.” There are also warnings for wind in place which span the entire UK. There is the potential for wind speeds to reach up to 70pmh, but the exact location of the strongest winds remains uncertain at this stage.

The Met Office warns to expect Delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are possible and there is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.

Some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are likely to be affected by spray and/or large waves

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

On Monday, wind warnings remain in place until 12pm for: Central, Tayside and Fife

East Midlands

Grampian and Eilean Siar

North East England

North West England

Northern Ireland

SW Scotland and Lothian Borders

Strathclyde

Wales

Yorkshire and Humber The Met Office warns Monday morning commuters in the areas above could be impacted by strong winds as they are likely to coincide with peak travel times.

