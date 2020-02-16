Storm Dennis: Satellite image shows terrifying strength of weather bomb – worst in years

STORM DENNIS is set to wreak havoc on the UK with new satellite images showing the extreme weather system hurtling towards the country, bringing winds as strong as 70mph and heavy rain.

As Storm Dennis barrels towards the UK, a number of yellow weather warnings have been put in force for wind and rain across most parts of the UK. There are also amber warnings in force for the rain and further flooding is likely as it starts to intensify. BBC Meteorologist Derek Brockway posted an animated weather chart to Twitter, showing the terrifying cyclone hurtling its way towards the country.

He wrote: “Storm Dennis is over the Atlantic undergoing rapid cyclogenesis as it turns north towards Iceland. “It is forecast to have a central pressure of 922mb by midday Saturday. “The lowest ever pressure recorded in the north Atlantic is 914mb on 11/1/1993.” In certain circumstances, the central pressure inside an area of low pressure can fall at a very rapid rate.

These are known as ‘bombs’ and violent winds can develop around the system. The resulting winds peak over a period of a few hours and can be strong enough to bring down trees and cause structural damage. Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin forecast as well: “Parts of the northeast will start a bit chilly but largely dry. “That rain also extending into much of England and Wales at this stage and once it arrives it will last for most of the day.”

He continued: “Parts of East Anglian the southeast may have a large dry start and it’s reasonably mild, but it is also windy and the winds continuing to strengthen. “The winds are likely to reach 50 miles an hour even in land in places through Saturday and around coasts 60 to 70 miles an hour.” “That’s not quite as strong a Storm Ciara last weekend, but of course Storm Ciara, along with the other lively weather we’ve had this week, is likely to have weakened structures and trees so there is going to be some disruption from the wind.”