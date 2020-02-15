Storm Ellen WARNING: Storm Dennis to be followed by ANOTHER system? Maps and charts

STORM ELLEN will be the name of the next weather system after the Met Office announced Storm Dennis had developed in the North Atlantic this week. Will Storm Ellen soon develop?

The UK is bracing for more bad weather this week as the Met Office officially named Storm Dennis on Tuesday. The powerful weather system comes less than a week after Storm Ciara wreaked havoc across the British Isles last week with winds of more than 90mph, heavy rain and large swells.

Storm Dennis is expected to impact the UK from Friday and throughout the weekend with weather warnings in force for large parts of the nation. Paul Gundersen, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office said: “Another spell of very wet and windy ​weather is expected for Saturday. “Although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara, disruption is still likely. “Our confidence in the forecast means we have been able to issue severe weather warnings well in advance, giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm.

The Met Office has warned of further weather alerts over the next few days and urge people to keep up to date with the latest forecast. Over the weekend wind gusts will widely exceed 50mph, even across some inland areas, with gusts of over 60mph possible over hills, coastal areas and exposed locations. While these winds have the potential to bring impacts they are not as strong as the gusts with Storm Ciara, when a gust of 97mph was recorded on the Isle of Wight. However, Storm Dennis is still expected to bring a range of hazardous conditions, and could cause delays and cancellations to transport services, damage to power supplies and large coastal waves.

With two storms announced by the Met Office in close proximity, fears are emerging another weather system could develop. The Met Office and its Irish counterpart Met Éireann together release the names they have assigned potential storms for the season. The North Atlantic storm season kicks off in September and Storm Dennis is the fourth named storm of the season. Next on the list is Ellen, who follows Storms Atiyah, Brendan, Ciara and Dennis.

Whether Ellen will form is not clear at the moment, however, weathers maps have revealed strong winds will continue next week. From Sunday, when Storm Dennis is expected to move away from the UK, unsettled conditions will continue to dominate, giving strong winds with spells of rain. The Met Office weather outlook for Sunday onwards reads: “The heaviest rain and strongest winds are expected in the west and northwest of the UK, with the best of any drier, brighter conditions in the south and southeast. “In particular a very windy, wet spell of weather looks increasingly likely to continue this Sunday, giving widespread gales.