Storm Ellen warning: Will Storm Ellen hit this weekend?

STORM ELLEN may smash the UK this weekend as horror maps reveal an incoming weather system with winds reaching up to 84mph.

Storm Ellen will be the next named storm of the year. Fears about another storm have been heightened after Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis unleashed havoc across the country. The Met Office today issued several weather warnings for the weekend predicting stormy conditions. But will Storm Ellen hit this weekend?

Strong winds and heavy rain are predicted to batter the country this weekend. Many parts of the country are still struggling after torrential downpours and ferocious winds caused intense flooding and damage. On Thursday, the Met Office issued several rain and wind weather warnings. The first warning for rain begins on Friday at 12pm and concludes on Saturday at 9am. The Met Office warns of heavy rain which may lead to some flooding and disruption to transport. Widely around 0.6 to 1.2 inches (15 to 30mm) is expected, but some higher ground could see up to 2.4 inches (60mm). The rain is likely to affect parts of Wales and northern England, with the heaviest rain hitting on Friday and clearing eastwards on Saturday morning.

There is also a yellow weather warning for rain in force for Northern Ireland. The warning is in effect from 10am on Friday until 10am on Saturday. The Met Office has advised of heavy rain in this region which may lead to local flooding and transport disruption. Accumulations of 0.8 inches (20mm) are expected in places, with 1.2 inches (30mm) expected over high ground in the north and west.

The Met Office has additionally issued a wind warning for much of the UK. The warning comes into effect at 12pm on Saturday and continues until midday on Sunday. A spell of strong winds will move northeast across a large swathe of the UK through Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. Delays to road, rail, air and ferry are likely, as well as for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges. Isolated gusts up to 70mph will hit the UK according to the Met Office, particularly along coasts and in other exposed areas. Gusts of 50 to 60mph were expected widely and will be associated with heavier showers across England and Wales.

Wind forecast maps from Windy.com show a weather system approaching the UK early on Saturday. Throughout Saturday morning, the weather system tracks across the UK pummelling the UK with severe gales. The Windy.com shows winds will continue to batter the country throughout Sunday with the winds moving eastwards during the evening. WX Charts wind gusts maps also show the movement of the weather system towards the UK showing winds reaching 84mph. This weather system has been named Storm Jorge by the Spanish Meteorological Service which is part of the southwest Europe storm naming group. It is convention for all of the other countries’ meteorological services to then use that name when referring to the weather system. The next UK storm would have been named Ellen.

Several flood-hit communities around the UK are still suffering after Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis hit the country. Storm Ciara was the third named storm of the 2019/2020 season and swept across the UK on Sunday 9, hitting the country with 97mph winds. The UK recorded 179.8mm of rain over the weekend during Storm Ciara with most of this coming in the 24 hours to 4pm on Sunday. Storm Dennis’ strongest wind gust was recorded at Aberdaron in north-west Wales where 91mph was reported. The highest level of rainfall recorded was 157.6mm at Crai Resr in Powys, South Wales.