Storm today: What storm is hitting the UK today? What is the storm called? UK weather LATE

A STORM will batter the UK today with its heavy rain and strong wind gusts. What storm is hitting the UK today? What is the storm called?

Parts of the country are still reeling from back-to-back weekends of severe weather when Storm Dennis followed hot on the heels of Storm Ciara earlier this month. Today the UK will once again feel the effects of high winds and heavy rain that could cause further flooding.

What storm is hitting the UK today? What is the storm called? After Storm Dennis, the next named storm was to be Ellen but that changed this week when the Spanish meteorological service AEMET declared Storm Jorge. Convention holds that other national meteorological services will follow the name to avoid confusion. If another storm needs to be named by the Met Office, Met Eireann or KNMI (the Dutch national weather forecasting service), all of whom work together, it will be Storm Ellen.

Storm Jorge will track across the north-west of the UK over the weekend bringing another spell of strong winds and heavy rain, as well as snow in parts of Scotland. Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Frank Saunders, said: “From Saturday Storm Jorge will bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the UK, with potentially heavy snowfall being a hazard for parts of Scotland. “Areas above 1,300ft could see accumulations of 8-10in of snow, with lower areas – roughly above 800ft – seeing accumulations of up to 4in. “On Saturday and Sunday, the majority of the UK is covered by yellow weather warnings with some areas being covered by more than one warning, indicating multiple weather hazards.

“The heavy rain warnings for parts of Wales, South West England and North West England are indicating that some isolated areas of Wales could see as much as 4in of rainfall. “Storm Jorge is not expected to bring wind gusts as strong as Storms Ciara or Dennis, but it will still bring gusts of 60 to 70 mph in some exposed locations during the warning period, which ends at midday on Sunday. “But it’s worth saying that parts of the south and east of the UK, once the rain clears early on Saturday, should often be bright, windy and cold over the weekend.”

With heavy rain from Storm Jorge comes the risk of flooding, particularly in areas still suffering from the effects of severe rainfall since Storm Dennis. The Environment Agency monitors the flood risk in England and will issue warnings where necessary. So far there are 68 flood warnings and 189 flood alerts in effect but are constantly updated so to stay up to date . To check the latest flood alerts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland visit SEPA, Natural Resources Wales and NI Direct.

Storm Jorge has been dubbed a “weather bomb” by weather forecasters. The storm will undergo an explosive cyclogenesis central-pressure drop of more than 24 millibars in 24 hours fitting criteria to be termed a ‘weather bomb’. Exacta Weather forecaster James Madden said: “A major area of low pressure will cross the UK this weekend, while timings could deviate slightly, it looks as though the most impact from this storm will be on Saturday. “This low-pressure area will bring a large risk for disruptive and lying snow across parts of the country for several hours.

“Jorge will see a central pressure drop of around 31 millibars in under 24 hours fitting criteria for ‘explosive cyclogenesis’. “By Saturday afternoon the winds will have picked up and we are looking at gusts of up to 70mph along the coasts. “It will be very cold in the south with windchill making it feel close to freezing, this will be noticeable after the very mild winter we have had so far. “Air in the north will be cold enough to give some snow on Saturday, and as we go into a colder air mass there is a risk of showers in the south turning wintry over high ground. “Saturday is the last day of winter and it is certainly going to feel like it.”