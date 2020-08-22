Storms 2020: What storms have hit the UK this year?

STORM names are decided by the Met Office and Irish meteorological service Met Éireann every year, so what storms have hit the UK so far in 2020?

Once a weather system has met the criteria of the National Severe Weather Warnings Service, the Met Office, Met Éireann or the Dutch national weather forecasting service, KNMI, will name a storm. Met Éireann has now named the next storm as Storm Ellen, which will dominate UK weather for the rest of this week.

On Tuesday evening Met Éireann named Storm Ellen, and the system is expected to sweep north over Ireland on Wednesday night. The Met Office has issued weather warnings for wind until Friday in the UK. Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Ramsdale said: “Uncertainty remains high in the intensity of these systems at this point, but we are confident in the change to a spell of much windier weather. “Tropical air associated with a decayed tropical cyclone is being drawn towards the UK, and the marked contrast between this warm and moist air with normal North Atlantic airmasses can lead to a very vigorous system.”

What storms have hit the UK this year? Since December 2019, five storms have hit the UK so far. Storm Atiyah was named on December 6, 2019, with the Met Office listing its date of impact on the UK and/or Ireland as December 8 to 9. Storm Brendan was named on January 11, 2020, with its date of impact listed as January 13 to 14. Storm Ciara caused widespread travel chaos, and was named on February 5 before impacting the UK and Ireland on February 8 to 9.

Storm Dennis also brought heavy winds to the UK, and was named on February 11, 2020, with impact on the UK and Ireland recorded as February 15 to 16. Storm Jorge was also named on February 27, 2020. However, Storm Jorge was not named by the Met Office and Met Éireann, as the storm was actually named by Spanish meteorological service AEMet. Storm Jorge hit the UK and Ireland on February 28 to March 1.

What are the storm names for this year? For the 2019/2020 storm season the Met Office and Met Éireann asked for suggestions from the public on which names should be used this year. The Met Office state the process of naming storms “should aid the communication of approaching severe weather through media partners and other government agencies”. The Met Office add: “In this way the public will be better placed to keep themselves, their property and businesses safe.”

The storm names for 2019/2020 are as follows: Atiyah

Brendan

Ciara

Dennis

Ellen

Francis

Gerda

Hugh

Iris

Jan

Kitty

Liam

Maura

Noah

Olivia

Piet

Róisín

Samir

Tara

Vince

Willow

