Streatham shooting: Police kill ‘suicide bomber’ with three shots in London high street

A TERRORIST wearing a fake suicide vest was shot dead by police marksmen as he ran down Streatham High Street stabbing terrified Sunday shoppers.

The terrorist was named as 20-year-old Sudesh Amman, from Harrow, who was convicted of terrorism offences in 2018. Sources at Whitehall also said he was recently released from prison. Scotland Yard earlier confirmed at least three people were injured in the attack and have been taken to hospital. They include one person who is in a life-threatening condition. The Metropolitan Police tweeted: “Three people are known to have been injured in the Streatham attack earlier. One person is at hospital in a life-threatening condition. We are in the process of informing their family.

“A second victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene before being taken to hospital. “A third victim has been taken to hospital – their condition is not life-threatening.” The man shot by police was under active surveillance by anti-terror police, according to Sky News. Families fled in horror as the machete-wielding attacker stabbed two passers-by before police moved in and shot him dead in Streatham High Road outside a Boots chemist. The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Twitter police shot the man at around 2pm and declared the attack as “terrorist related”.

They have now declared the scene as being fully contained. The Met wrote on Twitter earlier: “A Man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. “The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.” Photos appear to show the man wearing what appears to be a suicide vest, but police have confirmed the device strapped to his chest was a hoax.

The attack sparked a mass police operation involving a dozen police vehicles, armoured officers and helicopters. A eye-witness described seeing a man with a machete and silver canisters being chased before he was shot dead. Gulled Bulhan, 19, said: “I was crossing the road when I saw a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest being chased by what I assume was an undercover police officer – as they were in civilian clothing. “The man was then shot. I think I heard three gun shots but I can’t quite remember. “After that I ran into the library to get to safety. From the library I saw a load of ambulances and armed police officers arrive on the scene.” The area is now on a lockdown as officers on the ground are telling people to “get back for their safety.

Reports said the man attacked a cyclist with “a knife grabbed from a shop and police shot him.” The Met believe there are two injured victims but are waiting for updates on their conditions. Images on social media show a person face down on the ground outside Boots, with a police officer holding a gun next to a black BMW with emergency lights. The deputy manager of the White Lion on Streatham High Street claimed he spotted a man “blood-covered” lying outside the Cash Converters. He said he heard a gunshot outside the pub followed by two more.

Sky’s Mark White reported: “Police say that a number of people have been stabbed. I was told perhaps as many as three people have been stabbed. No exact confirmation on the numbers. “The man shot by police officers we understand has died although that has not been confirmed by the police at this stage. “The information that I’ve got is that something drew the attention of the armed police who were at the scene to this man in terms of the threat level after he was shot.” London Ambulance Service said a number of resources were at the scene.

An eye-witness said on Twitter: “Streatham High Road where two people are being treated by doctors in body armour.” Another person posted a picture of an armed officer seen checking a bag after the individual was shot by police. Dave Chawner posted on Twitter he stayed with one of the stab victims for 30 minutes before an ambulance arrived. He added: “I’m just over one mile from a hospital. I’m not having a go at anyone, but that’s not right I just hope he made it.”

Social media users reported helicopters, ambulances and over a dozen police cars surrounding the area in south London. Elliot Smith wrote on Twitter: “Serious incident in Streatham High Road a few moments ago “Over a dozen armoured police vehicles and helicopters at the scene.” Businesses in the area were reportedly evacuated. YouTuber and blogger Sabrina Chisin said she was “rushed out of a coffee shop” as “police deal with a stabbing incident”. Many claimed on Twitter they were evacuated from their homes.

Another Twitter user shared a picture of themsleves being locked inside a WHSmith. The area between Leonard Road and the Odeon is reportedly in lock down and all buses in Streatham are on diversion. Boris Johnson took to social media to thank the emergency services and sto hare his thoughts with victims. He said: “Thank you to all emergency services responding to the incident in Streatham, which the police have now declared as terrorism-related. “My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected.” Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said in a statement: “I am in close contact with the Met Commissioner and local representatives, and want to thank our police, security and emergency services staff for their swift and courageous response. They are truly the best of us.

“Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life – here in London we will never let them succeed.” Labour MP Angela Reyner posted: “My thoughts are with the people injured in the Streatham incident and I send an enormous thank-you to the rapid response from our police officers.” One Twitter user posted: “I used to live a very very short walk away from where the Streatham incident has happened. “Hope anyone innocent who has been hurt is ok. Thoughts are with them.” Another added: “When you look at the footage and images from the awful events in Streatham it’s amazing the number of plain clothes police nearby and how quickly they responded. “It shows we don’t know the full extent of covert operations.”