Streatham terror attack: First victim named as 51-year-old nursery teacher

ONE of the victims of the Streatham terror attack has been named as 51-year-old Monika Luftner.

The nursery school teacher was stabbed by convicted terrorist Sudesh Amman during a violent rampage on Streatham High Road on Sunday afternoon. The mother-of-one was understood to be on her way home when the attack took place and is “making a good recovery”, a spokesman for St Bede’s Catholic Infant & Nursery School in Lambeth has said. Amman, 20, was shot dead by police around a minute after launching an attack on two bystanders in South London.

Police said he began stabbing the victims about 60 seconds after entering a shop and stealing a knife. Scotland Yard said armed officers were following Amman on foot as part of a “proactive counter-terrorism surveillance operation” when the incident took place. The second stab victim, a man is his 40s, remains in a serious but stable condition in a south London hospital. A third person, a woman in her 20s, who suffered minor injuries believed to be from flying glass, has been released from hospital.

Amman was jailed for possessing and distributing terrorist documents in December 2018. He had recently been freed from prison and had been staying at a bail hostel in nearby Leigham Court Road. Police investigations are ongoing and officers have searched two addresses in south London and Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire.

The atrocity follows the attack at Fishmongers’ Hall in the City of London in November, when another convicted terrorist, Usman Khan, murdered two people whilst being on probation. The Government has announced it will press ahead with plans for emergency laws to keep terrorists behind bars for longer by ending automatic release halfway through a sentence. The Government will also consider making new legislation to ensure that extremists are more closely monitored on release and will review whether the current maximum sentences for terrorist offences are sufficient.

Official figures have revealed 245 convicted terrorists were freed from jail between 2012 and 2019. A spokesman for the Prime Minister said: “We are going to ensure that we will bring forward the necessary legislation to protect the public because that’s the right thing to do.” Home Secretary Priti Patel added the Government is working to shutdown legal “loop holes”.

Ms Patel told ITVs This Morning: “We’ve been working on this for six months, I’ve been Home Secretary for six months and it wasn’t until the incident with Usman Khan, which was Fishmongers Hall, that is when we announced that we would bring in new legislation through a Counter Terrorism Bill. “We’ve announced that and that is coming within the first 100 day, these are the type of loop holes we’ve had to shut down.”



