Streatham terror attack: Met Police storm homes in London and Hertfordshire in early hours

STREATHAM terror attack investigators have raided a number of homes in London and Hertfordshire in the early hours of this morning after a recently released prisoner went on a stabbing rampage.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed it had carried out two residential raids at properties in south London and Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire. In a statement, the force explained how the operation to trace any information regarding the incident would continue. The statement said: “Detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command continue to carry out fast-time enquiries into the circumstances of the attack in Streatham High Road at approximately 2pm on Sunday, February 2.

“Search warrants are being carried out at two residential addresses in the south London and Bishop’s Stortford areas respectively. “No arrests have been made and enquiries continue at pace.“ The attack was carried out by Sudesh Amman, who stabbed two people just days after being released from jail. The 20-year-old had been serving a three-year, four month sentence for terror offences.

The man, who hailed from Harrow, North London, was imprisoned in 2018 after he was found to be spreading extremist material. The attacker was under police surveillance at the time of the knife attack. Amman was wearing a fake bomb vest before being shot dead by police. Scotland Yard earlier confirmed at least three people were injured in the attack and have been taken to hospital. They include one person who is in a life-threatening condition.

At the time, the Metropolitan Police tweeted: “Three people are known to have been injured in the Streatham attack earlier. “One person is at hospital in a life-threatening condition. “We are in the process of informing their family. “A second victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene before being taken to hospital.