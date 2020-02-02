Sturgeon calls for patience over IndyRef2 hours before UK leaves the EU ‘no shortcuts’

NICOLA STURGEON has warned the people of Scotland there will be “no shortcuts” in the SNP’s pursuit of Scottish independence in a speech just hours before the UK finally leaves the European Union.

The First Minister of Scotland has insisted it is “perfectly realistic” for IndyRef2 to take place this year and described Brexit as a “pivotal moment” in her aims to dismantle the Union. Boris Johnson has already shut down calls for a power shift from Westminster to Holyrood in order to hold a second vote, and the SNP chief has accused the Prime Minister of “goading Scotland”. In a speech in Edinburgh, the SNP leader said: “I believe a referendum is practical this year, I believe it can be delivered this year, and I will continue to do all I can to bring that about.”

She added: “What this is for Scotland is a moment of understanding and recognition that there is a fork in the road. “Boris Johnson’s path lies one way, the opportunity to be a modern, progressive, open, tolerant country at the heart of Europe lies the other. “That other way can only come with independence. “I believe Brexit will lead to Scotland being independent. In that sense the UK in its current form will not exist.

“That’s a thoroughly positive thing for Scotland.” Ms Sturgeon also acknowledged a referendum may not happen until after next years Scottish Parliament election, but maintained any vote “must be legal and legitimate”. The First Minister of Scotland also ruled out an unauthorised Catalan-style referendum as it “would not be recognised by other countries”.

Ms Sturgeon said: “To achieve independence, a referendum, whenever it happens – whether it is this year as I want, or after the next Scottish election – must be legal and legitimate. That is a simple fact. “It must demonstrate clearly that there is majority support for independence, and its legality must be beyond doubt. Otherwise the outcome, even if successful, would not be recognised by other countries. “The best way to achieve that, even though it may not be ideal, is to reach agreement on a transfer of power to the Scottish Parliament, just as we did for 2014.”

The SNP also confirmed the campaign budget to persuade undecided voters would be doubled this year. The Scottish Government will also publish a series of papers setting out how Scotland can “build a better future” outside the UK. The latest YouGov poll has found 51 percent of Scots are now in favour of independence.



