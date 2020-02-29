Sturgeon humiliated: Scottish independence BLOW as FM urged to stop ‘divisive obsession’

SUPPORT for Scottish independence is falling among certain demographics despite Nicola Sturgeon’s desperate attempts to convince Scots their nation will be better off outside of the Union.

A YouGov/Hanbury poll of 2,500 Scottish citizens has revealed 51 percent of voters would vote No if an independence referendum was held today compared to 49 percent who said they would back Yes. And Nicola Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party (SNP) has been delivered a blow after the shock poll revealed over a third of former Yes voters who also voted for Brexit now want to remain in the UK.

And 50 percent of voters believed the SNP was responsible for divisions in Scotland while 49 percent pinned the blame on First Minister Ms Sturgeon and 41 percent said the prospect of a second referendum was causing divisions. Voters also said Scotland was “going in the wrong direction” and there was little appetite for Ms Sturgeon’s SNP to get their way for a second vote this year. Interestingly, it appears Britain’s momentous Brexit vote has changed Scots voting intentions.

More than a third (34 percent) of respondents who backed Yes in the 2014 vote and voted to leave the EU in 2016 would not back Scottish independence in a second vote. Whereas, 27 percent of No voters and Remain supporters in the EU referendum now say they would back the Yes movement.

This comes despite Ms Sturgeon’s desperate bid to rejoin the EU if she gets her way and drags Scotland out of the UK. Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “No matter how hard Nicola Sturgeon tries to tear communities apart, most people don’t want to break up the UK. “The SNP will also be dismayed that over a third of former Yes voters now want to remain in the UK.

“People do not want a repeat of the constitutional chaos they have witnessed with Brexit and know that Scotland leaving the UK will not solve any of the challenges we now face. “It is clear that an overwhelming majority of Scots do not want a divisive second referendum this year or next. “Rather than obsess about a referendum that people don’t want, it’s time for the SNP to focus on fixing the crises it has created in schools and hospitals. Scotland deserves better.”

When quizzed “If there is a second independence referendum when should it be held?” 17 percent of people, along with 37 percent of SNP voters said immediately. Meanwhile, 23 percent of people and 37 percent of SNP supporters said an independence vote should take place after the next Holyrood election in 2021 or 2022. This was compared to 15 percent of respondents who said within the next five years, 17 percent within 20 years and 27 percent saying ‘never’.