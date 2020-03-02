Sturgeon independence plot uncovered: SNP MPs ‘don’t care if Scotland is worse off’

NICOLA STURGEON has been brutally attacked by a rival Conservative Party MP, who raged some SNP politicians “don’t care if Scotland will be worse off” after Scottish independence.

Nicola Sturgeon is continuing her relentless push for Scottish independence, demanding the UK Government transfer the relevant powers to Holyrood to hold a second referendum in 2020. These calls have become louder following Brexit on January 31, with the SNP leader claiming the UK’s departure from the European Union has happened against the will of the Scottish people. Scotland voted by a margin of 55 percent to 45 percent in 2014 to remain part of Britain, and a year later voted by a margin of 63 percent to 37 percent to remain in the EU during the Brexit referendum.

Boris Johnson has continued to reject Ms Sturgeon’s calls for a second referendum on Scottish independence, and has vowed the result from five-and-a-half years ago must be democratically honoured. David Duguid, the Scottish Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan who retained his seat in the northeast Scotland constituency in December’s general election, has lashed out at the SNP over the huge damage Scottish independence could inflict the country. He told Express.co.uk: “We could have a deficit three times larger than would be acceptable by the EU. “The SNP doesn’t just want to leave the UK – they want to leave the UK as an excuse as a reason for rejoining the EU, which apart from the financial metrics, they can’t meet immediately.

“Anything we have gone through with austerity in the UK over the past 10 years, would be even worse in an independent Scotland. “I have spoken to SNP politicians who claim they don’t care if Scotland is going to be worse off – they just want independence and to break away from England. “The rhetoric contains the term ‘England’ a lot more now than it has in recent years, which is maybe a form of dog-whistling.” Recent surveys have suggested a narrow majority for “yes” when wanting Scottish independence, providing Ms Sturgeon with a huge boost in her bid for a second referendum.

But the most recent YouGov/Hanbury survey of 2,500 voters found just over half (51 per cent) would vote “no” if there was a referendum today. Mr Duguid said the result would be the same if the SNP was somehow successful in its attempts to hold a second referendum, and claims Scottish people just want the ruling party to focus on what’s import in Scotland. He told this website: “If we went around this huge divisive circle of running another independence referendum campaign, we would end up back to where we are – the people of Scotland voting against it. “In that time, we will have put the people of Scotland through that heartbreak, pain and division for nothing.

“The hurt comes from having the division – families and friendships breaking apart – and now is not the time for that. “We have just come out of the EU – the majority of people just want us to get on with that. “I voted Remain but accepted the result as a democrat – and people in a similar position just want to move on. “If we keep fighting about these things, we will never get anything done.” Express.co.uk has contacted the SNP for comment.

Earlier this month, political experts warned Scottish independence would be an economic “catastrophe” and “devastating” for taxpayers and jobs. Dr Steve McCabe, associate professor and senior fellow at the Centre for Brexit Studies at Birmingham City University, told Express.co.uk: “Scottish independence would be economically catastrophic because Scotland’s economy has grown more slowly in recent years than the rest of the UK. The Scottish Government has experienced a shortfall in funding of some £200million, and they are being expected to manage a reduction in funding from this year onward to deal with the shortfall.” According to the House of Commons Library information published on December 13, public spending per person on Scotland is £11,2742 – a massive 17 percent above the UK average.

Eliot Wilson, a clerk at the House of Commons Scottish Affairs Committee in the run up to the Scottish independence referendum in 2014, warned: “Businesses might relocate; unemployment could rise; there might be inflation; some sectors (like shipbuilding) could contract. Scotland operates a much larger deficit in percentage terms than the rest of the UK, so there is a bill to be paid in an independent Scotland. “The SNP has yet to convince experts that they can square the circle, and Unionists can use concern over higher taxation to scare people into supporting the status quo.” “The employment rate in Scotland is lower than in England, and the proportion of those not in work is accordingly higher, so clearly that would be exacerbated by any fiscal crisis or economic depression. “Those industries which are booming in Scotland, such as financial services, would not necessarily remain buoyant in an independent Scotland; some of the big banks and financial services companies could relatively easily relocate to England or to the EU. So there is a risk of higher unemployment.”

I have spoken to SNP politicians who claim they don’t care if Scotland is going to be worse off – they just want independence and to break away from England