Sturgeon sparks furious backlash from ‘petrified’ parents as she denies school COVID spike

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of “glossing over” a spike in coronavirus infections related to school reopenings. The Scottish First Minister was questioned over concerns about the increasing number of cases connected to school pupils. However, she dismissed the idea that the infections were solely linked to schools, prompting backlash online.

Ms Sturgeon told her daily briefing: “I am concerned about what appears to be a rise in cases, albeit many of these cases we’re seeing are linked to known clusters and outbreaks. “Nevertheless it is a really sharp reminder for us that the threat of the virus hasn’t gone away. “So all of us need to be really careful when it comes to abiding by all of the public health advice. “Clearly though, rightly or wrongly, the concern will be heightened for parents, young people and teachers when any of the cases involve young people of school age.”

She continued: “While the notable clusters are still under investigation, many of the cases reported initially were not young people who had been at school, they were just young people who happened to be pupils at that particular school. “We’ve got to be careful about jumping to conclusions about the school connection. “These are outbreaks that are being described as community outbreaks involving people who are pupils at schools, they are not school-cased outbreaks. “That said, we continue to take great care around building our understanding around all of that.”

One user responded to the answer, writing: “There was a confirmed case IN school last week in east Glasgow. Parents were informed at midnight last night, so saying ‘most of these were not in school’ is completely glossing over that fact.” Another added: “It’s just been announced that over-12s must socially distance outside their home so why are they allowed to go to school and not socially distance! My daughter was petrified the other day moving from a class like sardines in a tin! Please please look into this.” A different tweet read: “New COVID-19 community clusters have been identified in Coatbridge, Lanarkshire & North East Glasgow. Nicola Sturgeon, they involved school kids & schools only started last week! Where in detail are they?”