Sturgeon sparks furious backlash from ‘petrified’ parents as she denies school COVID spike

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of “glossing over” a spike in coronavirus infections related to school reopenings. The Scottish First Minister was questioned over concerns about the increasing number of cases connected to school pupils. However, she dismissed the idea that the infections were solely linked to schools, prompting backlash online.
Ms Sturgeon told her daily briefing: “I am concerned about what appears to be a rise in cases, albeit many of these cases we’re seeing are linked to known clusters and outbreaks.
“Nevertheless it is a really sharp reminder for us that the threat of the virus hasn’t gone away.
“So all of us need to be really careful when it comes to abiding by all of the public health advice.
“Clearly though, rightly or wrongly, the concern will be heightened for parents, young people and teachers when any of the cases involve young people of school age.”
She continued: “While the notable clusters are still under investigation, many of the cases reported initially were not young people who had been at school, they were just young people who happened to be pupils at that particular school.
“We’ve got to be careful about jumping to conclusions about the school connection.
“These are outbreaks that are being described as community outbreaks involving people who are pupils at schools, they are not school-cased outbreaks.
“That said, we continue to take great care around building our understanding around all of that.”
One user responded to the answer, writing: “There was a confirmed case IN school last week in east Glasgow. Parents were informed at midnight last night, so saying ‘most of these were not in school’ is completely glossing over that fact.”
Another added: “It’s just been announced that over-12s must socially distance outside their home so why are they allowed to go to school and not socially distance! My daughter was petrified the other day moving from a class like sardines in a tin! Please please look into this.”
A different tweet read: “New COVID-19 community clusters have been identified in Coatbridge, Lanarkshire & North East Glasgow. Nicola Sturgeon, they involved school kids & schools only started last week! Where in detail are they?”
Ms Sturgeon’s guidance was referenced by one person: “Guidance says children aged 11 and under don’t need to social distance. Why has this guidance changed? People I know are treating children as if they are immune and can’t catch and pass on the virus.”
An angry parent wrote: “Again Nicola Sturgeon and Jason Leitch are restating importance of face coverings & less than 2m distancing in indoor spaces, yet largest mass gatherings in school somehow immune.
“Can’t help feeling me and my partners’ efforts for our son thus far are pointless now, just waiting for his symptoms.”
Another Twitter user sent: “Dear Nicola, my husband has returned to work as a teacher in a high school and is shocked and dismayed about the lack of preparation that is in place: no deep cleaning, no hand sanitiser, very little direction and huge anxiety amongst the staff, the EIS aware.”
A different user attacked the SNP’s response to the pandemic as a whole: “Nicola Sturgeon says ‘lessons can be learned for the future’. WHAT? Thousands killed. Culpability, it’s not rocket science. You knew it was a killer virus! You knew it was contagious! Jeane Freeman staying quiet, she should be announcing her resignation.”