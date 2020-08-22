Sturgeon stopped in her tracks: Blow for SNP as MAJORITY think independence a distraction

THE SNP has been dealt a blow after the majority of Scots said that independence is a distraction from more important issues.

The latest research by YouGov found that 52 percent of Scots believed that Scottish independence distracts from other important issues that should get more attention. Left-wing think-tank Scottish Fabians commissioned the poll, with national manager Katherine Sangster saying: “The message to the SNP from this polling is clear: the majority of the Scottish people see independence as a distraction.”

YouGov questioned a total of 1,134 people across Scotland between July 28 and 30 for the research. It further revealed that 76 percent want the Scottish and UK governments to work together on the issues that impact their lives whilst only 8 percent said the Holyrood and Westminster work well together. Meanwhile, 46 percent of voters want the decision on any future referendum to be made jointly between the Scottish and UK governments. But 42 percent believe that the decision should lie solely with the Scottish government.

Ms Sangster said: “While some polls have asked how people might vote should there be another referendum, this clearly shows that most Scots don’t see this as a priority. “What people want is governments to focus on the issues that impact their lives, and they want to see more cooperation between Westminster and Holyrood. “Scotland’s politicians from all parties should focus their energy and resources on making devolution work so that we can address the many serious challenges that the country is facing.” The poll further found that two thirds (63 percent) of voters were unlikely to vote for a party with a different view on the constitutions from themselves.

Only nine percent are likely to vote for a party with a different view. When it came to the Scottish National Party, more than one in five of those who voted SNP in 2019 agree independence is a distraction, while women, in particular, are much less likely than men to see independence as an important issue (32 percent compared with 42 percent). The poll also raised concerns about Scottish Labour’s politics as recent polls revealed unfavourable scores for current leader Richard Leonard. Ms Sangster, added: “The message for Scottish Labour is also clear – it must remain unequivocal on its pro-UK stance whilst setting out policies that will make a difference to the lives of Scots.