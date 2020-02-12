Sturgeon unveils plot to IGNORE Brexit Britain and keep Brussels rules to rejoin EU

NICOLA STURGEON will attempt to keep Scotland in lockstep with European Union rules in a bid to enhance the prospect of rejoining the bloc in the future.

The Scottish National Party leader told a think-tank event in the Belgian capital that she will propose new devolved legislation to mirror Brussels’ regulations north of the border. Ms Sturgeon said: “The right to diverge will come at a cost, a very cost. And in my view, a cost that is too heavy. We’re also looking in Scotland to what we can do within our devolved powers to maintain as close as possible ties with Europe.

“For example, we will attempt to introduce legislation that enables Scotland to keep pace with EU regulatory standards where we have the power to do so. “It is a way in which we can protect the health and wellbeing of people in Scotland, maintain the international reputation of businesses in Scotland and make it easier when the time comes, as I believe it will, for Scotland to return to the European Union.” She added: “There is goodwill towards Scotland in Europe, we want to build on that goodwill in order to outline a clear route to that accession and to demonstrate we have much to offer.”

Ms Sturgeon believes she will eventually be able to secure a second Scottish independence referendum because of an “overwhelming” support for EU membership north of the border. The SNP leader said she would only organise a ballot with a “sound legal basis” to avoid any international security, such as the Catalonian referendum of 2017, which was deemed illegal by the Spanish government. “I’ve made very clear I’m interested in having a legal referendum on a sound legal basis so that the outcome of it is accepted domestically and internationality,” she said.

“I think people look at the impasse between the UK and the Scottish governments and say that will never be broken but I do not believe that is the case. “We continue to see demand for that choice to grow, ultimately you cannot stand in the way of that clear democratic choice.” But she also revealed she will attempt to convince the Government to strike a “close relationship with Brussels”. The Scottish government “will do what we can to work as closely and constructively as possible” with the Prime Minister “despite our pessimism over the direction of travel” he’s taking on Brexit.

Ms Sturgeon has met several influential EU figures on her trip to Brussels, including Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and the European Commission’s executive vice-president Margrethe Vestager. After it emerged that a Brexit day stunt carried out by the SNP, during which “Europe loves Scotland” was beamed onto the Commission’s Berlaymont headquarters without permission was reported to the police, she claimed it had been well-received in the Belgian capital. She said: “I’ve only just seen comments from the Commission as I came in but the only comment I’ve had here today as I’ve been going around my meetings this morning has been entirely positive about what seems to have been interpreted as a really positive show of love and solidarity from Scotland to Europe. “I’ve not met anybody here who’s been at all upset by it.



