Sturgeon’s independence bid is ‘tired’ and ‘diverting’ Scotland – New Tory leader hits out

NEW Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has hit out at Nicola Sturgeon saying that Scotland cannot continue to be “diverted for another decade” on the “tired debate” of Scottish independence.

The Scottish Conservative leader said the country needs to work to mitigate any future issues such as COVID-19. He warned not a single, useful “practical idea has emerged from that tired old debate on independence these last few years” from the SNP led administration at Holyrood.

Writing for Holyrood Magazine’s Annual Review, the Moray MP said: “Fundamentally, we have all had a reminder of the most important things in our lives: the health of ourselves, our family, the need for community, and a steady, secure job.” He stressed COVID-19 served as a reminder of “the need to focus on how best we take the country forward, so we can protect ourselves the next time a shock emerges.” Mr Ross went on to add “Scotland deserves a vigorous, healthy debate” over how to take the country forward instead of independence. He warned coronavirus has “shown we cannot afford to be diverted away again for another decade.”

Mr Ross continued: “Instead, let’s use the lessons…as a springboard for change now. “There’s another thing coronavirus demonstrated – whether you agree or disagree with the SNP government, it showed that a devolved government has the powers to make its own decisions and act differently if it so wishes. “So, since Scotland has the power to act, let’s channel that energy towards the things that matter: a better health and social care system; an education system we can be proud of; and an economy that provides dignity in work for all.” But the SNP were quick to hit back at Douglas Ross’s comments with an SNP spokesperson telling Express.co.uk: “If Douglas Ross couldn’t even put up with the arrogance and deceit of Boris Johnson’s Tory government, then why should the people of Scotland?”

The spokesman referred to comments made by Mr Ross who said that he wouldn’t be afraid to “stand up” to Boris Johnson as leader of the Scottish Conservatives. The party’s new boss was crowned leader last month following the resignation of Jackson Carlaw. As part of his pledge to bring the party forward, Mr Ross promised to talk up the “integral and strong place” Scotland has in the United Kingdom amid rising support in the polls for independence. Keith Brown MSP, deputy leader of the SNP branded Mr Ross as “Boris Johnson’s man in Scotland.”

