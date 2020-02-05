Sturgeon’s SNP STILL trying to frustrate Brexit Britain as party to vote against new Bill

NICOLA STURGEON’s SNP has made another Brexit-blocking move, announcing they will vote against Britain’s new Brexit farming bill.

The Remainer party has reasserted their pro-EU stance by voting against the UK Government’s Agricultural Bill – an intended replacement for the Brussels’ Common Agricultural Policy which has been applied in Britain since 1973. Returning to the Commons today for a second reading, the SNP seemed determined to continue to frustrate the process. The SNP have dubbed the bill a Westminster “power-grab”, arguing it takes powers away from Scotland, which will impact on food production and farming.

Deirdre Brock, SNP shadow rural affairs secretary, said: “This bill rides roughshod over the devolution settlement with Scotland and refuses to respect the right of the Scottish Parliament to legislate on farming issues and production. “This is yet another attempt at a power grab by Westminster and it can’t be tolerated. The SNP will vote against it.” And the politician also cited the potential trade agreements between the UK and America as a reason for striking down the bill. She added: “Scotland’s farmers and crofters have had nothing but contempt from the Tories and years of uncertainty.

“Now they face a Tory Trump trade deal that threatens to undermine our world-renowned Scottish produce and an Agriculture Bill that is still trying to grab devolved powers on key farming and food issues.” Instead, the SNP will be putting forward an amendment that seeks to strike down the bill. The agriculture bill has been described as “one of the most significant pieces of legislation for farmers in England for over 70 years” and a piece of “landmark legislation”.

It will move Britain away from direct payments to farmers based on the amount of land they manage, and towards landowners being paid to produce “public goods” such as clean air, water and animal welfare standards. Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers said: “Our landmark Agriculture Bill will transform British farming, enabling a balance between food production and the environment which will safeguard our countryside and farming communities for the future. “We will continue to champion British produce and support farmers to adapt to our new pioneering approach to agriculture through a seven-year transition period in England, ensuring we unleash the potential of our farmers for the future.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was urged to commit seriously to food hygiene and environmental protections in ongoing trade talks. But shadow environment secretary Luke Pollard dismissed Mr Johnson’s pledges as not “worth anything”. He said: “We won’t accept chlorinated chicken in our supermarkets or Boris Johnson selling out our animal welfare, food and environmental protections in a bid for a trade deal with Donald Trump. “Promises that ministers have made to maintain standards aren’t worth anything until they are written into law.” Ms Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland and the leader of the SNP, is a vocal critic of Brexit, who used a Brexit Day speech to re-assert a desire for an EU-member independent Scotland.

She said: “The UK that Scotland voted to remain part of in 2014 – a UK inside the EU – will no longer be a reality. “Leaving the EU is a fundamental change in Scotland’s constitution. “We know that change is coming. But it does not have to be the change the Tories want to impose on Scotland. “A new independence referendum will put the decision about the best path for Scotland into our own hands.”