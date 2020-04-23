Subaru Recall 2020: A Fuel Pump Problem Could Stall The Engine In These Vehicles

Following two earlier recalls for airbag issues, Subaru (FUJHY) has now recalled over 188,000 vehicles for a fuel pump issue that could cause the engine to stall.

The recall affects certain 2019, Impreza sedans and hatchbacks, Outback wagons, Legacy sedans, and Ascent SUV models, which may have a faulty low-pressure fuel pump that could become inoperative. This could cause the engine to stop or be unable to restart, increasing the risk of a crash during operation of the vehicle.

To repair the problem, Subaru said it will replace the fuel pump free of charge.

The automaker said it expects to begin notifying vehicle owners on June 5.

Questions about the recall can be directed to Subaru customer service at 1-844-373-6614.

Shares of Subaru stock were down 1.98% as of 12:06 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.